Picnic in the Park with outdoor cinema and live music coming to Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:35 AM January 27, 2022
Touring company Outdoor Cinema is bringing Picnic in the Park to Whitlingham Country Park. 

A new outdoor event featuring blockbusters and live bands is coming to a country park this summer.

Picnic in the Park is heading to Whitlingham Country Park on the outskirts of Norwich from Friday, July 1 until Sunday, July 3.

It has been organised by Outdoor Cinema, a company which tours the UK, and this concept is new for 2022.

Families at the Whitlingham Outdoor Education Centre. Picture: Denise Bradley

Five films will be shown across the weekend, which are Bohemian Rhapsody, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, The Goonies and the final one is to be confirmed.

Each film will be part of a mini festival lasting four or five hours with a local live band performing before.

You can also bring you own food and drink, including alcohol, with on-site vendors selling everything from pizzas to burgers. 

How Picnic in the Park could look at Whitlingham Country Park this summer.

Organiser Mo Davies said: "It will be unlike any other outdoor cinema and a fun-filled evening of entertainment."

Tickets for each mini festival start at £15 per adult or £9 for under-16s at cinemaoutdoor.co.uk - local musicians can email info@openairfilm.co.uk 

You will need to bring your own chairs unless buying VIP tickets. 

