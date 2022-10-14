Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
PEZ convention coming to Norwich offering a big dose of nostalgia

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:27 AM October 14, 2022
Kelle Blythe, from Norfolk, stands amongst her three thousand strong collection of Pez candy dispens

Collector Kelle Blyth is running a PEZ convention in Norwich. - Credit: PA

Cult sweet dispenser brand PEZ has been loved by children and adults alike for generations and a convention celebrating it is coming to Norwich.

The third UK PEZ Gathering will take place at The Garage arts venue in the city centre on Saturday, October 29 from 11am to 4pm with free entry. 

Whether you are a collector or just looking for that nostalgia hit, it will be a great day out for all the family.

There will be the chance to buy, sell and trade dispensers and there will be lots on display, from the cute and loveable to the weird and wonderful.

A PEZ convention is coming to Norwich this October. 

A PEZ convention is coming to Norwich this October. - Credit: Supplied

The event will be Halloween-themed this year, with games and live music to keep everyone entertained.

It has been organised by avid collector Kelle Blyth who lives in North Walsham.

The PEZ manual sweet dispenser was created in Austria in 1927 and later exported worldwide. 

