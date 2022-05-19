Review
A Norwich multi-storey car park is the perfect venue for poignant show
- Credit: Ian Hodgson
It is not your typical theatre venue, but Rose Lane Car Park proved to be the ideal spot to watch Peaceophobia - a theatre show which is combined with a car meet.
It is part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2022 and is an unapologetic response to rising Islamophobia around the world.
Ali, Sohail, and Casper are played by actors of the same name and the 60-minute show celebrates their love of modified cars and how it is intertwined with their Muslim faith.
Seats are set up on two sides and it is fast-paced from the start as they swerve around the corner of the car park and park on the stage.
The cars are a Supra, a Golf, and a classic Nova and it features an original electric sound score.
One particularly poignant moment sees one of the actors talk through the history of cars since he was born in 1996 until getting his driving licence.
His car then talks back to him with key moments in history such as the Bradford Riots, where the play was conceived, 9/11, and the Charlie Hebdo shooting.
Police harassment is also a strong theme as the trio talk about being stopped in their cars for no reason and the randomness of this is portrayed in a magic trick.
The lighting was cleverly used in the abstract piece and cars on other levels leaving the car park added to the atmosphere.
Most Read
- 1 City folk baffled after being barricaded into their own homes
- 2 All you need to know ahead of The Killers concert at Carrow Road
- 3 School sacks suspended teacher after investigation and petition
- 4 Green light for park and ride, drive throughs and offices near Norwich
- 5 House price boom pushing city buyers out of the market
- 6 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
- 7 Fears Spurs fans may infiltrate home end at Norwich City match
- 8 Staff tuck into emergency honeycomb after bees rescued from city pub
- 9 When will work start on new Aldi store?
- 10 Owners of taco and gourmet burger trailers open restaurant in Norwich
It was also a celebration of the Muslim faith and one of the actors delivered a beautiful prayer at the end which echoed around the car park.
The show comes to the city following sold-out premieres in Bradford and Manchester and it was almost a full house on opening night in Norwich.
The show was co-directed by young women from Speakers Corner Collective and award-winning theatre company Common Wealth.
It was co-written by acclaimed playwright Zia Ahmed and Bradford Modified Club, in co-production with Fuel.
Peaceophobia runs until Saturday, May 21 in the Rose Lane Car Park in Norwich and you can buy tickets at nnfestival.org