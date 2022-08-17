Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Visit parent and baby fair with stalls, soft play and cakes this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:24 PM August 17, 2022
The Parent and Baby Summer Market is coming to Poringland. 

From cakes to clothes, The Parent and Baby Summer Market comes to Norfolk this weekend.

The event will take place at Poringland Community Centre on Sunday, August 21 2022 from 12pm until 3pm.

There is free parking and free entry for children, with adults £1. 

It will feature a whole host of local businesses and Twin Bakes will be serving sweet treats.

Enjoy sweet treats from Twin Bakes. 

The independents involved include The Babyman Store with organic baby and toddler clothing, Life In a Print Art and Little Owls Creations, which is a 3D hand and foot casting service. 

Event organiser Emma Potts specialises in newborn, maternity and baby photography and she will have a stand too. 

She said: ‘"Browse and shop from some of the best local parent and baby businesses hand-picked by me.

Clothing from Norfolk-based The Babyman Store. 

"Purchase gifts, sweet treats and baby accessories and enjoy soft play and refreshments too."

