5 of the best pantomimes running in Norwich this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:06 PM November 4, 2021
The cast of Dick Whittington and his Cat at Norwich Theatre Royal.

The cast of Dick Whittington and his Cat at Norwich Theatre Royal, one of the great pantomimes running in the city for Christmas 2021. - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal

From Dick Whittington and his Cat to Cinderella, you will have a ball this Christmas at these fantastic pantomimes taking place around Norwich. 

1. Dick Whittington and his Cat 

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: December 11-January 9 2022

Cost: From £18.50, norwichtheatre.org

Dick Whittington is a rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only his cat and a spotted handkerchief on a quest for fame and fortune. 

There is an all-star cast at this year's panto, including The Bill's Graham Cole as Alderman Fitzwarren, comedian and actor Joe Tracini as Tommy the Cat and Cutting It's Siân Reeves as Queen Rat.

The Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

2. Cinderella 

Where: Maddermarket Theatre, Saint John's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1DR 

When: December 15-31

Cost: Adults: £16, under-16s: £14, family discount available, maddermarket.co.uk 

You shall go to the ball this Christmas, with family panto Cinderella running at the Maddermarket Theatre.

Join Cinders as she outwits her wicked stepsisters and meets her dashing Prince Charming, with laugh out loud comedy, stunning costumes and a whole heap of festive fun.

Robin Good: The Politico-Panto runs at Norwich Theatre Playhouse this Christmas. 

Robin Good: The Politico-Panto runs at Norwich Theatre Playhouse this Christmas. - Credit: Contributed

3. Robin Good: The Politico-Panto 

Where: Norwich Theatre Playhouse, St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB

When: December 8-19 

Cost: From £14, norwichtheatre.org

An alternative panto for over-14s is coming to Norwich Theatre Playhouse and it has been written by award-winning Norfolk playwright James McDermott, who recently became a writer on EastEnders.

Expect much local humour and satirical references as Robin Good tries to stop Norfolk becoming a playground for the super-rich.

4. Goldilocks - The Biggest Hoe on Earth! 

Where: Maddermarket Theatre, Saint John's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1DR 

When: December 18-30 

Cost: From £10, maddermarket.co.uk

The Adult Panto Company is back for another season of filthy festive fun, with a show that is strictly for over-18s. 

Join Goldilocks as she goes down in the woods to help save the family circus from the threat of the evil ring master.

My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks will have an all-female cast: Sarah Workman, Rebecca Levy and Rhiannon Hopkins.

My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks will be performed at The Garage in Norwich with an all-female cast: Sarah Workman, Rebecca Levy and Rhiannon Hopkins. - Credit: Supplied

5. My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks

Where: The Garage, 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: November 26-January 16

Cost: Adults: £13.50, children: £8.50, under-1s free, thegarage.org.uk

Cinderella Rocks will shatter fairy tale clichés like a glass slipper with an all-female cast.

It is an interactive show aimed at children aged seven and under and their families and tells the story of Ella who dreams of being a rock star.

