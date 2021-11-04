Video
5 of the best pantomimes running in Norwich this Christmas
From Dick Whittington and his Cat to Cinderella, you will have a ball this Christmas at these fantastic pantomimes taking place around Norwich.
1. Dick Whittington and his Cat
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: December 11-January 9 2022
Cost: From £18.50, norwichtheatre.org
Dick Whittington is a rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only his cat and a spotted handkerchief on a quest for fame and fortune.
There is an all-star cast at this year's panto, including The Bill's Graham Cole as Alderman Fitzwarren, comedian and actor Joe Tracini as Tommy the Cat and Cutting It's Siân Reeves as Queen Rat.
2. Cinderella
Where: Maddermarket Theatre, Saint John's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1DR
When: December 15-31
Cost: Adults: £16, under-16s: £14, family discount available, maddermarket.co.uk
You shall go to the ball this Christmas, with family panto Cinderella running at the Maddermarket Theatre.
Join Cinders as she outwits her wicked stepsisters and meets her dashing Prince Charming, with laugh out loud comedy, stunning costumes and a whole heap of festive fun.
3. Robin Good: The Politico-Panto
Where: Norwich Theatre Playhouse, St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB
When: December 8-19
Cost: From £14, norwichtheatre.org
An alternative panto for over-14s is coming to Norwich Theatre Playhouse and it has been written by award-winning Norfolk playwright James McDermott, who recently became a writer on EastEnders.
Expect much local humour and satirical references as Robin Good tries to stop Norfolk becoming a playground for the super-rich.
4. Goldilocks - The Biggest Hoe on Earth!
Where: Maddermarket Theatre, Saint John's Alley, Norwich, NR2 1DR
When: December 18-30
Cost: From £10, maddermarket.co.uk
The Adult Panto Company is back for another season of filthy festive fun, with a show that is strictly for over-18s.
Join Goldilocks as she goes down in the woods to help save the family circus from the threat of the evil ring master.
5. My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks
Where: The Garage, 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY
When: November 26-January 16
Cost: Adults: £13.50, children: £8.50, under-1s free, thegarage.org.uk
Cinderella Rocks will shatter fairy tale clichés like a glass slipper with an all-female cast.
It is an interactive show aimed at children aged seven and under and their families and tells the story of Ella who dreams of being a rock star.