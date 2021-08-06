Five of the best places to paddleboard in Norwich
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Paddleboarding has gained popularity in the last few years, meaning more places than ever have them available to hire.
Here are some of the best places in Norwich to both hire and use paddleboards.
Norwich Paddleboard Hire
Where: Gibraltar Gardens, 288 Heigham St, Norwich NR2 4LZ
When: 11am-5pm
Price: £19.99 for two and a half hours
Parking: Available at Gibraltar Gardens
Heading upriver here will take you through the countryside's winding meadows, while heading downriver will take you into Norwich City centre to see the old riverside buildings. When you're done, you're back at the pub for tea.
The Canoe Man
Where: Foundry Bridge, Riverside Road, Norwich, NR1 1EE
When: 9am-6pm
Price: £25 for three hours
Parking: Available at Riverside car park
With launch spots along the Broads, the Canoe Man is perfect if you want to mix and match. If one of you wants a canoe and the other wants a paddleboard then that can be accommodated. Going upstream takes you into Norwich and downstream takes you towards Thorpe St Andrews.
Norfolk Paddleboards
Where: Conisford Court, Maidstone Road, NR1 1PN
When: 9am-8pm
Price: £24.95 for three hours, pre-booking necessary
Parking: Conisford Court is where you pick up the boards, so parking depends on where you want to paddle.
Norfolk Paddleboards allow you to take their boards anywhere, be that the Wensum, the Yare, or the seaside. They also have routes in place from The Red Lion Bishopgate and The Rivergarden, both of which allow you to go either into the city or east towards Postwick.
Whitlingham Adventure
Where: Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, Norwich, NR14 8TR
When: Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm
Price: £12 for one hour, pre-booking necessary
Parking: Available at Whitlingham Adventure
Paddleboarding around Whitlingham Broad allows you to have a safer feeling experience, with staff onshore to help. The enclosed water also means you can paddle without having to fight a current.
Summer SUP
Where: 28 Wroxham Rd, Coltishall, Norwich NR12 7EA
When: 9am-9pm
Price: £17.50 for four hours
Parking: Available at the Rising Sun and on Wroxham Road
Though not technically in Norwich, Summer SUP offers endless countryside views. Heading right at the Rising Sun pub will take you along the River Bure through Horstead towards Little Hautbois. Heading left will take you towards Belaugh.