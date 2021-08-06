Five of the best places to paddleboard in Norwich

Published: 2:19 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 2:55 PM August 6, 2021

Paddleboarding has gained popularity in the last few years, meaning more places than ever have them available to hire.

Here are some of the best places in Norwich to both hire and use paddleboards.

Norwich Paddleboard Hire

Where: Gibraltar Gardens, 288 Heigham St, Norwich NR2 4LZ

When: 11am-5pm

Price: £19.99 for two and a half hours

Parking: Available at Gibraltar Gardens

Heading upriver here will take you through the countryside's winding meadows, while heading downriver will take you into Norwich City centre to see the old riverside buildings. When you're done, you're back at the pub for tea.

Paddleboarding through Norwich on the Wensum - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

The Canoe Man

Where: Foundry Bridge, Riverside Road, Norwich, NR1 1EE

When: 9am-6pm

Price: £25 for three hours

Parking: Available at Riverside car park

With launch spots along the Broads, the Canoe Man is perfect if you want to mix and match. If one of you wants a canoe and the other wants a paddleboard then that can be accommodated. Going upstream takes you into Norwich and downstream takes you towards Thorpe St Andrews.

Norfolk paddleboards allow you to take their kit to the sea - Credit: Wesup

Norfolk Paddleboards

Where: Conisford Court, Maidstone Road, NR1 1PN

When: 9am-8pm

Price: £24.95 for three hours, pre-booking necessary

Parking: Conisford Court is where you pick up the boards, so parking depends on where you want to paddle.

Norfolk Paddleboards allow you to take their boards anywhere, be that the Wensum, the Yare, or the seaside. They also have routes in place from The Red Lion Bishopgate and The Rivergarden, both of which allow you to go either into the city or east towards Postwick.

Whitlingham Adventure

Where: Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, Norwich, NR14 8TR

When: Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm

Price: £12 for one hour, pre-booking necessary

Parking: Available at Whitlingham Adventure

Paddleboarding around Whitlingham Broad allows you to have a safer feeling experience, with staff onshore to help. The enclosed water also means you can paddle without having to fight a current.

Summer SUP

Where: 28 Wroxham Rd, Coltishall, Norwich NR12 7EA

When: 9am-9pm

Price: £17.50 for four hours

Parking: Available at the Rising Sun and on Wroxham Road

Though not technically in Norwich, Summer SUP offers endless countryside views. Heading right at the Rising Sun pub will take you along the River Bure through Horstead towards Little Hautbois. Heading left will take you towards Belaugh.