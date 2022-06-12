Outdoor film festival confirms lineup with Harry Potter, Lion King and more

Touring company Outdoor Cinema is bringing Picnic in the Park to Whitlingham Country Park. - Credit: Outdoor Cinema

A festival is giving cinema fans the chance to see some of their favourite films in the great outdoors.

Picnic in the Park film festival is taking place at Whitlingham Country Park near Norwich on the weekend of July 1 to 3.

Its full line-up has now been confirmed and will offer something for everyone.

The festival kicks off with a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody, which brings Queen's songs and story to life.

Families can enjoy Disney classic The Lion King on Saturday as well as the recently released Encanto on Sunday.

ABBA fans will not be disappointed as Mamma Mia is scheduled for Saturday evening.

The festival will finish on Sunday evening with a showing of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the third film in the franchise.

Hot food and a fully-licensed bar will be available and customers are welcome to bring their own picnic and drinks.

Tickets range from £7 to £14.50 and can be purchased via Outdoor Cinema's website.