Cinema returning to Norwich's secret garden including sing-along Encanto

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:07 AM June 9, 2022
Outdoor Cinema at Planation Garden Credit: Cinema City

Outdoor Cinema at Planation Garden Credit: Cinema City

You will be doing the time warp as a popular outdoor cinema returns to the Plantation Gardens in Norwich this summer.

Movies in the Moonlight is hosted by Picturehouse's Cinema City and for 2022 runs over three nights from Friday, August 19, until Sunday, August 21.

The doors open at 7.30pm each night and the film will start after dusk.

On August 19 you can watch The Rocky Horror Picture Show (12A), which follows newlyweds Brad and Janet as they enter into the weird and wonderful world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

It features catchy songs including Time Warp, Science Fiction, and Damn It, Janet.

On Saturday will be smash-hit Disney animation Encanto (U) with a special sing-along version to songs including chart-topper We Don't Talk About Bruno.

Finally on Sunday is Stand By Me (15), which is a coming-of-age story based on Stephen King's 1982 novella The Body.

Tickets are available now through Picturehouse and there will be drinks and snacks available to buy at the screenings. 

