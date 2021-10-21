7 family-friendly activities for October half term in and around Norwich

Published: 3:44 PM October 21, 2021

There is a Pumpkin Creation Station at White House Farm. - Credit: Supplied

From trying your hand at science experiments to creating your own pumpkins, here are some of the best things to do in and around Norwich during October half term.

The team at Castle Quarter will be handing out treats to visitors on Saturday October 30

1. Halloween treats at Castle Quarter

Where: Castle Quarter shopping centre, Level 1 (near the TK Maxx lift), NR1 3DD

When: 11am - 3pm Saturday October 30

Price: Free

Don't expect any tricks this year at Castle Quarter as its promising only treats for its visitors in 2021.

The We Love Norwich team will be on hand to give away lots of goodies to the public and you can spot them wearing Halloween fancy dress outfits.

A little treat may be just what the children need to keep their spirits up while out shopping.

Norwich Science Festival fun last year Picture: Norwich Science Festival - Credit: supplied

2. Norwich Science Festival

Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH and venues across Norfolk

When: October 23 to 30

Price: Various prices for different events with many free activities, norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

Each year the Norwich Science Festival inspires budding scientists through its range of activities on offer at the Forum.

The festival runs from 10am to 4pm and themes this year include zoology and engineering.

Not just for children, there will also be events for adults too.

The Monster Club returns to Taverham this Halloween. - Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

3. The Monster Club, Taverham

Where: Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club, Beech Avenue, Taverham, NR8 6HP

When: October 23-31, 2.30pm and 6.30pm shows

Price: Adults (16+): £11, concessions: £10, children (2-16): £9 (all plus booking fee), monsterclubshow.com

The Monster Club will be returning to Taverham this year bringing live music, circus, dance, and comedy to visitors inside its big-top tent.

Grab your little monsters for 75 minutes of spooky fun.

Fancy dress is encouraged and children can join in the fun with the talented cast of singers, dancers, acrobats, musicians and comedians.

Take A Trip to the Moon during the Family Open Days at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied

4. Family Open Days, Norwich

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: October 26 and 29, 10am-2pm

Price: Free but booking required for some sessions, see the full programme at norwichtheatre.org/take-part/children-families/family-days-2

From a science trail to a puppet workshop, there is so much for your children involved with at the Theatre Royal next week.

At 1pm on both days in the Circle Lounge, younger children aged two to four can take a Trip to the Moon with Little People’s Drama, discovering what the moon is made of and rescuing a baby alien. Booking is essential.

The Watering Can in Rackheath will be running a pumpkin creation station during October half term - Credit: Sonya Duncan

5. Pumpkin Creation Station, Rackheath

Where: The Watering Can, Unit 8 White House Farm, Salhouse Road, Rackheath, NR13 6LB

When: Until October 31, Tuesday-Sunday: 10am-3.30pm

Price: £7.50 per pumpkin payable in the shop, no booking required

A pumpkin creation station will be running at the recently relocated Watering Can plant and gift shop at White House Farm.

The event will run to the end of the month children and adults can make their own mini succulent pumpkin planter to take home.

The brand new Puppet Theatre show, 100 Years in the Forest, explores what happens in the forest of fairy tales whilst Sleeping Beauty sleeps - Credit: Norwich Puppet Theatre

6. See a show at Norwich Puppet Theatre

Where: Norwich Puppet Theatre, Whitefriars, Norwich NR3 1TN

When: October 23 - October 31. Performance times can be found on its website here.

Price: From £4.50 to £9. Booking required.

Norwich Puppet Theatre is to reopen its doors for the first time since the pandemic this Friday and its has plenty of shows planned for half term.

Norwich Puppet Theatre and La Compagnie Akselere will be presenting its brand new show 100 Years in the Forest, which explores what happens in the forest of fairy tales whilst Sleeping Beauty sleeps.

Later in the half term, the story of Halloween will be brought to life through a puppetry and storytelling show for children aged four and over exploring the Celtic origins of our autumn festival.

You can see Dippy lit up at night at the Norwich Cathedral this October half term - Credit: Bill Smith

7. Dippy the Dinosaur at Night

Where: Norwich Cathedral, Norwich NR1 4DH

When: October 25 to October 30 from 7pm to 9.30pm

Price: Entry is free

Visitors to Norwich Cathedral will be able to see Dippy the Dinosaur lit up at night next month as part of the final farewell.

This is your last chance to see the diplodocus cast before it returns to the Natural History Museum.