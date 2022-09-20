West End smash-hit heading to Norwich on its first ever UK tour

West End cast of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

A show which received five-star reviews on London's West End is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal on its first UK and Ireland tour.

The National Theatre's production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane was adapted from the 2013 novel written by British author Neil Gaiman.

It is a thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship and follows a man who returns to his childhood home and finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play.

He is transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean – a place where everything is possible.

It was adapted for the stage by playwright Joel Horwood and opened to rave reviews at the National Theatre in late 2019.

It then transferred to the Duke of York's Theatre on London's West End from October 2021 until May 2022 and the tour starts this December.

It will be at Norwich Theatre Royal on September 5 to 9 2023 with tickets on sale now.