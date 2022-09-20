Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

West End smash-hit heading to Norwich on its first ever UK tour

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:02 PM September 20, 2022
West End cast of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. 

West End cast of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. - Credit: Manuel Harlan

A show which received five-star reviews on London's West End is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal on its first UK and Ireland tour.

The National Theatre's production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane was adapted from the 2013 novel written by British author Neil Gaiman.

It is a thrilling adventure of fantasy, myth and friendship and follows a man who returns to his childhood home and finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play.

He is transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean – a place where everything is possible.

It was adapted for the stage by playwright Joel Horwood and opened to rave reviews at the National Theatre in late 2019.

It then transferred to the Duke of York's Theatre on London's West End from October 2021 until May 2022 and the tour starts this December.

It will be at Norwich Theatre Royal on September 5 to 9 2023 with tickets on sale now.

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Prima Rosa tea room in Salhouse has announced plans to close after seven years

Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
New 20mph / 20 MPH / 20 miles per hour speed limits introduced on several roads in Norwich. Speed gu

20mph speed limit imposed on city outskirts rat-run

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A car caught on fire on Grapes Hill

Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon