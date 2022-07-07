Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
More than 250 houses in Norwich postcode taking part in summer yard sale

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:02 AM July 7, 2022
The NR2 Yard Sale Trail in Norwich is back by popular demand for 2022. 

The NR2 Yard Sale Trail in Norwich is back by popular demand for 2022. - Credit: Supplied by the NR2 Yard Sale

From cakes to cards, The NR2 Yard Sale Trail is returning to Norwich by popular demand this summer.

This year will be the fourth time the annual event has been held, with some time off due to Covid, and more than 250 houses are signed up so far.

It runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, July 16, and is free to participate, with people encouraged to register at tinyurl.com/nr2yardsale to be added to the map.

There will also be a range of cakes on sale at the event.

There will also be a range of cakes on sale at the event. - Credit: Supplied by NR2 Yard Sale

The event aims to build community spirit and before launching had been run in Havelock Road for many years.

Kim Weston, one of the organisers and a Havelock Road resident, said: "It takes me 30 minutes to walk down my road as I know all my neighbours and we wanted others in NR2 to have the same experience while also making a few bob." 

They have also teamed up with The Big C, Norfolk's cancer charity, to set up donation stations for items not sold in good condition. 

