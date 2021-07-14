Norwich outdoor theatre season returns 'bigger and better' for 2021

Video

Published: 5:36 PM July 14, 2021

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director of Norwich Theatre, and Paul Taylor-Mills, producer of The Wind in the Willows and artistic director of The Turbine Theatre, at the Interlude tent in Norwich Cathedral Close. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Audiences of all ages are in for a treat this summer as Norwich Theatre's outdoor season returns by popular demand.

Interlude is a collaboration between Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two, and Lost in Translation Circus and it launched in Chapelfield Gardens last year.

It is now back for a second summer at a new location in Norwich Cathedral Close, on the playing fields at Norwich School, and is once again in a big top tent.

Norwich Theatre's Interlude tent in the historic Norwich Cathedral Close. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Interlude in the Close season begins with The Wind in the Willows, which runs from July 14 to 18, and ends on August 30, with a jam-packed programme of music, comedy, drama and circus.

Paul Taylor-Mills, producer of The Wind in the Willows and artistic director of The Turbine Theatre in London, said: "We've taken the original production, which happened at the London Palladium, and made a much more chamber version, so much smaller but it still tells that beautiful quintessentially British story."

Norwich Theatre's Interlude tent in Norwich Cathedral Close. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Other highlights include A Midsummer Night's Dream (July 22 to 23), comedian Henning Wehn (July 30 to August 1) and Sarah and Duck's Big Top Birthday (July 10 to 14).

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive and creative director, said: "We've tried this year to go broader, bigger and better so we have got all the stuff you would expect to see on the Theatre Royal and Playhouse stages, with a mixed programme of comedy, music, some drama thrown in and classical music, ending with a fabulous circus week at the end."

While the outdoor season opens just five days before 'Freedom Day' on July 19, with indoor venues allowed to operate at full capacity again, Mr Crocker believes he has made the right decision.

Norwich Theatre's Interlude tent in Norwich Cathedral Close. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He added: "I find it difficult to believe that from Sunday to Monday we are all going to feel comfortable with not wearing masks around each other and sitting in close spaces.

"I think it is going to take a few weeks to readjust and Interlude bridges that gap."

The seating will remain socially distanced until at least Monday, when a decision will be made depending on shows and Mr Crocker will gauge what audiences feel comfortable with.

If audience members are told to isolate ahead of a performance they can receive a refund or transfer of tickets.

Book tickets and see the full programme at norwichtheatre.org





