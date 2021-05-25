Video
Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich with slap-up meal
- Credit: Archant
Step on board and immerse yourself in pure luxury as the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, is returning to Norwich.
The Northern Belle, which last came to the city at Christmas, is running two trips from Norwich Station on Monday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 15.
The train features 1930s-style Pullman carriages named after British castles and stately homes, with dining tables and plush seating.
On the first day it will depart at 12.15pm and take passengers on a round-trip through the East Anglian countryside.
Guests will have the choice of ordering a seven-course lunch or a classic afternoon tea with sandwiches, cakes, pastries and scones, while being entertained by strolling musicians and a conjurer.
On the Tuesday, it is an earlier start for guests at 7.30am for a trip to Derbyshire with the choice of two stately homes.
One of the options is Chatsworth House, home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire and where Pride and Prejudice was filmed.
The other option is Elizabethan masterpiece Hardwick Hall, built by Bess of Hardwick, which doubled as Malfoy Manor in the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1.
Whichever destination passengers choose, they will get a glass of champagne and a three-course brunch on the journey to Chesterfield Station, where there will be coach transfers.
So far Chatsworth, set in 105 acres of gardens, is winning with almost 10 times as many bookings as its lesser known rival.
But a spokesman for Northern Belle said: “Hardwick, which is now owned by the National Trust, may not be as famous but architecturally it has few peers.
“Uniquely among Elizabethan houses, Hardwick retains many of its original textiles – huge Flemish tapestries, Persian carpets and wall-hangings – as well as the world’s finest collection of medieval needlework."
On the way home, following another champagne reception, passengers will be served a slap-up five course dinner with wine and it arrives back at 11.30pm.
On both days, the trains also depart and arrive in Ipswich, with timings an hour later.
Tickets start at £210pp at northernbelle.co.uk or call 01270 899681.