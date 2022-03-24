Norwich Yoga Festival launching by lake with sauna on wheels
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Supplied by Alex Howarth
The first Norwich Yoga Festival takes place this summer and it will be a jam-packed day of classes, guest speakers and activities.
The event is happening on Saturday, August 6, on the meadow next to the barn at Whitlingham Lake in Trowse from 8am to 6.30pm.
It has been organised by Norwich-based Alex Howarth yoga and at least 11 yoga and Pilates classes will take place in a tent, with space for 50 mats in each.
All are included in the ticket price and booking will be available nearer the time for individual sessions.
There will also be 10 guest speakers and small businesses will sell products, ranging from yoga mats to eco candles.
Visitors can expect massage therapists offering reflexology and reiki and a sauna on wheels with accompanying ice bath too.
For children there will be activities such as mindfulness through movement and cookie decorating.
Most Read
- 1 City speed camera flashes every car that drives past
- 2 Car bursts into flames outside city supermarket
- 3 Sweet Briar closure causes 45 minute delays on city roads
- 4 TWO MORE giant eagle owls now on the loose in Norwich
- 5 Man in hospital with serious injuries after falling from UEA building
- 6 Razor blades scattered across city park
- 7 Bookshop keeping lights on 'by a knife edge' with 15-hour days
- 8 Father took his premature newborn baby from hospital in a backpack
- 9 Man in his 60s found dead in city street
- 10 Musicians and artists announced for Ukraine fundraising event in Norwich
Alex Howarth said: "The goal is to celebrate wellness and introduce visitors to the huge reach yoga and its many variations have."
Buy tickets at norwichyogafestival.org