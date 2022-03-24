Norwich Yoga Festival launching by lake with sauna on wheels

Alex Howarth is launching the Norwich Yoga Festival at Whitlingham Lake this summer. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Supplied by Alex Howarth

The first Norwich Yoga Festival takes place this summer and it will be a jam-packed day of classes, guest speakers and activities.

The event is happening on Saturday, August 6, on the meadow next to the barn at Whitlingham Lake in Trowse from 8am to 6.30pm.

It has been organised by Norwich-based Alex Howarth yoga and at least 11 yoga and Pilates classes will take place in a tent, with space for 50 mats in each.

The Norwich Yoga Festival will feature classes, guest speakers and activities. - Credit: Supplied

All are included in the ticket price and booking will be available nearer the time for individual sessions.

There will also be 10 guest speakers and small businesses will sell products, ranging from yoga mats to eco candles.

Visitors can expect massage therapists offering reflexology and reiki and a sauna on wheels with accompanying ice bath too.

It has been organised by Norwich-based Alex Howarth Yoga. - Credit: Supplied by Alex Howarth

For children there will be activities such as mindfulness through movement and cookie decorating.

Alex Howarth said: "The goal is to celebrate wellness and introduce visitors to the huge reach yoga and its many variations have."

Buy tickets at norwichyogafestival.org