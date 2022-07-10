Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich cinemas to host 'Gentleminion' screenings due to TikTok trend

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:02 PM July 10, 2022
Teenagers in suits have been asked to leave cinemas following a TikTok craze involving the new Minions film

Special Gentleminion screenings have been organised due to the TikTok craze. - Credit: PA Photo/© 2021 Universal Studios

Two cinemas in Norwich are hosting 'Gentleminion' special screenings of the latest instalment in the Despicable Me franchise.

Over the last few weeks, a trend on TikTok has gone viral where large groups of primarily teenage boys turn up to Minions: The Rise of Gru in suits, some with bananas in their jacket pockets.

With clapping along with the computer-animated comedy part or the trend, it was causing disruption for families looking to see the summer blockbuster.

At the Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth, staff had to eject some teenagers for rowdy behaviour during a screening. 

This had led to special 'Gentleminion' screenings being organised across the country where audience participation is allowed, which includes at Vue and Odeon cinemas in Norwich. 

Minions: The Rise of Gru is an origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met the Minions.

Norwich News

