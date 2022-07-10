Norwich cinemas to host 'Gentleminion' screenings due to TikTok trend

Special Gentleminion screenings have been organised due to the TikTok craze. - Credit: PA Photo/© 2021 Universal Studios

Two cinemas in Norwich are hosting 'Gentleminion' special screenings of the latest instalment in the Despicable Me franchise.

Over the last few weeks, a trend on TikTok has gone viral where large groups of primarily teenage boys turn up to Minions: The Rise of Gru in suits, some with bananas in their jacket pockets.

With clapping along with the computer-animated comedy part or the trend, it was causing disruption for families looking to see the summer blockbuster.

At the Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth, staff had to eject some teenagers for rowdy behaviour during a screening.

This had led to special 'Gentleminion' screenings being organised across the country where audience participation is allowed, which includes at Vue and Odeon cinemas in Norwich.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is an origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met the Minions.