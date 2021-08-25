Virtual reality escape room to reopen in city centre

Published: 2:43 PM August 25, 2021

Louisa Baldwin tries out the Norwich VR Escape Room with director Stefan Markovic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich VR has reopened in their new city centre location after closing before lockdown.

The Escape Room company closed its doors on Magdalen Street in March 2020 but had submitted plans to reopen by the end of the summer.

Now the company has reopened in the old Brandon Tool Hire store on Oak Street.

The attraction was the first of its kind in Norfolk and utilises virtual reality to provide visitors with a unique escape room experience.

Stefan Markovich, one of the directors and owners of Norwich VR Escape Room, said that the move had helped them grow.

Norwich VR Escape Room directors, Stefan Markovic, left, and Glenn Humphrey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We moved from a small office on Magdalen Street, where we could only host four players, to this big warehouse where we now have the capacity for eight players at once.

“When we approached the landlords of the warehouse, they’d had lots of interest from other people who wanted to do things like open gyms, but we spoke to them and they loved us.

“They liked our idea because it was something different compared to everyone else who came to them.”

The venue is home to five different VR escape games, two based on fixing a robot named Huxley and the other three based in the world of the popular video game franchise Assassin’s Creed.

But there are already plans to expand what is on offer.

“We have a café up and running, currently serving coffee, soft drinks, and snacks but we have plans to open a bar and eventually want food served by independent pop-up restaurants.”

The café space at Norwich VR Escape Room's new location. - Credit: Norwich VR Escape Room

The family friendly attraction is expanding to include classic escape rooms.

Norwich’s History Mystery is moving one of their escape rooms to a new home at the warehouse venue.

The historically themed escape room Body of Evidence was formerly located at The Guildhall Norwich.

Markovich has assured that all the games are user friendly, despite the high-tech equipment.

He said: “The tech itself is very simple and easy to use.

“All the games only require one button to pick things up and it’s not scary, things don’t jump out of you.”