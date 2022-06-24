Vintage and modern toy fair coming to Norwich venue

The Norwich vintage and modern toy fair is being held on July 3 at the Mercure Hotel in Boundary Road. - Credit: Nick Wells

Still looking for that long-lost childhood toy?

Norwich's Vintage and Modern Toy Fair is returning to the Mercure Hotel for its 21st year on July 3.

Spread over 60 stalls, sellers will showcase a huge range of toys including character figurines from TV and films, comics and also retro video games.

Organiser Nick Wells said: "We have over 50 stalls, the Norwich Star Wars Club, tombola and loads more. There is always something to find to add to your collection, whatever age you are."

Tickets range from £2 to £5 and the event will run from 9.30am until 2pm and cash is needed for the entry cost.

Doors open at 9.30am for eager early birds wanting to get their hands on the most sought-after toys but people can arrive later at 10.30am for a cheaper priced ticket.

The fair could offer the chance to find a bargain as some vintage toys, particularly Star Wars figurines, can fetch prices in the hundreds.











