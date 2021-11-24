Norwich's only ice rink coming to Carrow Road this Christmas

Carrow Road is holding its first ever Festive Fair this Christmas. - Credit: Archant

Carrow Road is set to welcome Norwich's only ice rink as it hosts its first ever Festive Fair this Christmas.

An area at the ground will be transformed into a winter wonderland and will see live performances from the Joe Ringer Band and Sons of Mark, as well as offer a variety of hot food and drink options throughout the day.

The ice rink will be open all day for hour-long sessions and under 12s will be excited to hear that Father Christmas will also be visiting from 11am with gifts for all visitors.

The three-day event will begin on Monday, December 20 and last until Wednesday, December 22, with opening times from 10am until 6pm each day.

Entry to the event costs £10 for adults, £5 for those aged 13-17 years and all under 12s go free. If you would like to ice skate, there is a separate cost of £14.50.

Alternatively, a family ticket for two adults and two children is available for £46, with access to the ice rink included.

More details about the event will be released via the Norwich City Football Club website over the next few weeks.

To book your tickets now, visit our tickets page here.