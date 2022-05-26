7 of the best things to do with kids in Norwich

Norfolk Snowsports Club is perfect for children with an adventurous spirit. - Credit: Archant

Looking for a fun day out with the children?

Norwich has plenty to offer for the little ones and there are lots of things to see and do to keep them entertained.

Here are seven of the best things to do with kids in Norwich.

1. Discover the past at Norwich Castle

Where: Castle Street, Norwich, NR1 3JU

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 10am - 4.30pm, Sunday 1pm - 4.30pm

There is always lots to do at Norwich Castle for families - Credit: Archant

A trip to Norwich Castle offers the chance to dive into Norfolk's past and there are always lots of activities to get stuck into with the kids.

From dressing up to adventure kits, no two visits are the same.

Entry costs £24.60 for two adults and two children.

2. Catch a show at Norwich Puppet Theatre

Where: St James Court, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN

Opening times: There are regular shows and workshops during holidays and weekends

Norwich Puppet Theatre. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

This unique venue in a medieval church has been entertaining families for more than 40 years.

During the holiday periods and at weekends there are lots of shows and workshops to experience.

Tickets can be booked on its website and the cost varies depending on the event.

3. Get a dose of nature at Whitlingham Country park

Where: Whitlingham Lane, Norwich, NR14 8TR

Opening times: Open 24 hours

Whitlingham Country Park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Located on the outskirts of Norwich, Whitlingham Country Park makes for a fantastic destination for children.

You can have a go at water sports at Whitlingham Adventure or just spend hours exploring the beauty of the natural habitat, which includes wetlands, woods, and meadows.

4. Find hours of fun at Eaton Park

Where: 2 South Park Avenue, Norwich, NR4 7AU

Opening times: All day, every day

Eaton Park. Pic: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Eaton Park certainly has the most activities going on out of all the parks in Norwich.

There is mini-golf, tennis courts, a miniature railway, and even a remote control boat park.

Grown-ups will also be pleased to know a caffeine-fix can be found at the cafe and deli.

5. Practice your roller skating skills at Funkys

Where: Business Park, Burton Road, Spar Road, Norwich, NR6 6AX

Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday between the hours of 10am and 12am depending on the day

Funkys is based on Burton Road Business Park in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Funkys is a Norwich institution and has been the host of many children's parties over the years.

The roller skating rink also has a soft play area and it can even be hired out for a private function.

6. Join adrenaline junkies skiing, snowboarding and tubing at 'Trowse Mountain'

Where: Norfolk Snowsports Club, Whitlingham Lane, Trowse Newton, Norwich, NR14 8TW

Opening times: Monday to Friday 10am - 9.30pm and Saturday to Sunday 8.30am - 9pm

Members and volunteers of the adaptive group at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Norfolk Snowsports Club is perfect for children with an adventurous spirit.

There are courses available for committed learners but there are also taster courses for children who want to give it a go.

7. Take a paddle along the river in the city centre

Where: Various points along the River Wensum

Opening times: Boat hire is available Monday to Sunday at various times

Paddle boarders, Alex Findlay, left, and Dan Evans on the River Wensum in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

When the sun is out nothing beats paddling along the River Wensum through the city centre.

There are lots of boat hire companies in and around Norwich, offering paddle boards, canoes, and kayaks for hire.

Canoe Man can be found in Riverside Road and offers kayaks and canoes for rental.

If you fancy trying paddle boarding, Norwich Paddleboard Hire rents boards from its spot off Heigham Street near the Gibraltar Gardens pub.