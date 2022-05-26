7 of the best things to do with kids in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
Looking for a fun day out with the children?
Norwich has plenty to offer for the little ones and there are lots of things to see and do to keep them entertained.
Here are seven of the best things to do with kids in Norwich.
1. Discover the past at Norwich Castle
Where: Castle Street, Norwich, NR1 3JU
Opening times: Monday to Saturday 10am - 4.30pm, Sunday 1pm - 4.30pm
A trip to Norwich Castle offers the chance to dive into Norfolk's past and there are always lots of activities to get stuck into with the kids.
Most Read
- 1 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
- 2 Sweet Briar Road 'still on track' to reopen by end of May
- 3 House swap sees woman move into home infested with fleas
- 4 'Barcelona-style' redevelopment of Next store mooted
- 5 5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Norwich
- 6 Norwich man wins jackpot on BBC game show Pointless
- 7 9 of the best Chinese restaurants with delivery in Norwich
- 8 Your chance to meet The Bill star who has moved to Norfolk
- 9 We built this city: Meet the firm behind some of Norwich's famous landmarks
- 10 High-end boutique reopens in its former shop
From dressing up to adventure kits, no two visits are the same.
Entry costs £24.60 for two adults and two children.
2. Catch a show at Norwich Puppet Theatre
Where: St James Court, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN
Opening times: There are regular shows and workshops during holidays and weekends
This unique venue in a medieval church has been entertaining families for more than 40 years.
During the holiday periods and at weekends there are lots of shows and workshops to experience.
Tickets can be booked on its website and the cost varies depending on the event.
3. Get a dose of nature at Whitlingham Country park
Where: Whitlingham Lane, Norwich, NR14 8TR
Opening times: Open 24 hours
Located on the outskirts of Norwich, Whitlingham Country Park makes for a fantastic destination for children.
You can have a go at water sports at Whitlingham Adventure or just spend hours exploring the beauty of the natural habitat, which includes wetlands, woods, and meadows.
4. Find hours of fun at Eaton Park
Where: 2 South Park Avenue, Norwich, NR4 7AU
Opening times: All day, every day
Eaton Park certainly has the most activities going on out of all the parks in Norwich.
There is mini-golf, tennis courts, a miniature railway, and even a remote control boat park.
Grown-ups will also be pleased to know a caffeine-fix can be found at the cafe and deli.
5. Practice your roller skating skills at Funkys
Where: Business Park, Burton Road, Spar Road, Norwich, NR6 6AX
Opening times: Tuesday to Sunday between the hours of 10am and 12am depending on the day
Funkys is a Norwich institution and has been the host of many children's parties over the years.
The roller skating rink also has a soft play area and it can even be hired out for a private function.
6. Join adrenaline junkies skiing, snowboarding and tubing at 'Trowse Mountain'
Where: Norfolk Snowsports Club, Whitlingham Lane, Trowse Newton, Norwich, NR14 8TW
Opening times: Monday to Friday 10am - 9.30pm and Saturday to Sunday 8.30am - 9pm
Norfolk Snowsports Club is perfect for children with an adventurous spirit.
There are courses available for committed learners but there are also taster courses for children who want to give it a go.
7. Take a paddle along the river in the city centre
Where: Various points along the River Wensum
Opening times: Boat hire is available Monday to Sunday at various times
When the sun is out nothing beats paddling along the River Wensum through the city centre.
There are lots of boat hire companies in and around Norwich, offering paddle boards, canoes, and kayaks for hire.
Canoe Man can be found in Riverside Road and offers kayaks and canoes for rental.
If you fancy trying paddle boarding, Norwich Paddleboard Hire rents boards from its spot off Heigham Street near the Gibraltar Gardens pub.