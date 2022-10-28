Theatre Royal launches Christmas parties 'like no other'

A Christmas Night is set to take place at the Norwich Theatre Royal this December - Credit: Supplied

City folk are being invited for an evening of festive glitz and glamour as Norwich Theatre has launched a Christmas party offering.

The business has announced a "spectacular" festive event called 'A Christmas Night' offering guests a memorable evening which includes a three-course meal and an after party "like no other".

The highly-anticipated evenings at the Theatre Royal will take place on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3.

Organisers are urging visitors to head out into the Theatre Royal's bar, balconies and lounges and prepare for "a night like no other".

A three-course menu will be prepared by Prelude head chef Jesús Torcat - Credit: Supplied

Guests will walk the red carpet to a jazz saxophonist and be greeted with a champagne cocktail and a complimentary photo at the sequin wall.

They will then be treated to a festive three-course menu prepared by Prelude head chef Jesus Torcat.

On the table there will be wine and a table gift box which includes a tree ornament, wine glass charm, theatre trivia cards, jokes and a Christmas hat.

Guests can continue the party on the LED disco dancefloor with a DJ playing festive hits or soaking up the atmosphere at the bar.

Laura Wakefield, head of commercial at Norwich Theatre, said: "This will be a Christmas party like no other.

There will be wine and a table gift box on the table - Credit: Supplied

"Our spaces will be transformed with all the glitz and glamour you would expect with Christmas but with the added touch of theatre magic.

"So dress to impress and come and start your festive season in style with us at Norwich Theatre."

Tables are still available for A Christmas Night at the Theatre.

Tables are for between eight and 10 people and cost £50 per person.

For more information about and to book tables, people can call 01603 598 556 or email lauren.farley@norwichtheatre.org

Norwich Theatre is gearing up for one of its busiest times of year with Jack and the Beanstalk set to begin at the Theatre Royal from December 10.

Playing Jack this year is Joe Tracini, who won the hearts of the Norwich Theatre Royal audiences as Tommy the Cat in last year’s pantomime.