Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse announce 2021 reopening season

Published: 12:13 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 12:22 PM May 19, 2021

Six the Musical, which had its world premiere at the Playhouse in 2018, will open the Theatre Royal 2021 season. - Credit: Johan Persson

Later this year, the curtains will finally go up again at Norwich Theatre-run venues and its reopening season will be a celebration of women.

Norwich Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two will all welcome audiences back from September 2021, when it is hoped they will all be able to operate at full capacity.

Stage Two, Norwich Theatre Royal and Norwich Playhouse are all run by Norwich Theatre Credit: Left and right image Denise Bradley, centre Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

The three venues will offer a programme of performances and activities which will showcase the amazing talent and diversity of women's stories and voices.

Six the Musical will kick off the season at the Theatre Royal on September 20, which had its world premiere at the Playhouse in 2018.

Nominated for five Olivier Awards, the sell-out international hit sees the wives of Henry VIII become pop princesses.

New musical production Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is coming to the Norwich Theatre Playhouse. - Credit: Contributed

From November 23, Kenny Wax, producer of Six, brings new musical production Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World to the Playhouse.

Based on Kate Pankhurst's picture book, it follows a young woman who meets iconic women from history including Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie and Emmeline Pankhurst.

Tickets to hit musical Dreamgirls have now go on sale at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg

Completing the line-up of strong female-led musicals is Dreamgirls, coming to the Theatre Royal directly from the West End in May 2022, which a rollercoaster ride through the world of show business.

From October 20 at the Playhouse, Rambert2's Double Bill features 11 early-career dancers with outstanding ability, with shows Home and Killer Pig.

A fantastic line-up of comedians joins the season, including Jenny Eclair, Sofie Hagen, Luisa Omielan and Bridget Christie.

Jenny Eclair is one of the comedians heading to Norwich Theatre Playhouse. - Credit: Contributed

Also appearing is Women's Hour legend Jenni Murray on September 30 and Cheryl Knight will perform the songs and monologues of Joyce Grenfell in Ode to Joyce on October 7, both at the Playhouse.

Caroline Richardson, Norwich Theatre Playhouse director, said: “This new season, coming after such a long, sparse, dry time for theatre, brings back excitement, joy and sheer fun.

"We will see many strong women heading our new programme – come and safely enjoy live performance again!”

New Theatre Royal 2022 shows on sale this week include spoof thriller Cluedo (February 7 to 12), comedian Nish Kumar (April 10) and Fat Friends the Musical (April 25 to 30).

Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly star in The Dresser. - Credit: Contributed

The reopening season also features a number of shows already on sale including Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks (September 28 to October 3), The Dresser (October 5 to 9), starring Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly, and the Northern Ballet's magical Merlin (October 19 to 23), all at the Theatre Royal.

To book tickets visit norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000.

Shows that went on sale this week (the other shows above are already on sale):

Brainiac Live! - Theatre Royal, September 4

Jenni Murray - Playhouse, September 30

Ode to Joyce - Playhouse, October 7

Luisa Omielan - Playhouse, October 14

Maddie Moate - Playhouse, October 23 to 24

Bridget Christie: Who Am I? - Playhouse, October 24

Who Cares - Playhouse, November 4 to 5

Fantastically Great Women who Changed the World - Playhouse, November 23 to December 5

Marti Pellow: The Greatest Hits Tour - Theatre Royal, November 27

Cluedo - Theatre Royal, February 7 to 12 2022

Nish Kumar: Control - Theatre Royal, April 10 2022

Fat Friends The Musical - Theatre Royal, April 25 to 30 2022

Dreamgirls - Theatre Royal, May 31 to June 11 2022



