News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse offering two tickets for price of one

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:30 PM February 1, 2022
Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers in Private Lives by Noel Coward.

Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers in Private Lives by Noel Coward. - Credit: Tristram Kenton

There has never been a better reason to take a trip to the theatre with two Norwich venues offering two tickets for the price of one.

Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse are running the deal on selected shows in March thanks to the National Lottery's Love Your Local Theatre Campaign.

The National Lottery is subsidising more than 180,000 tickets at theatres across the UK to support venues as they recover from the impact of Covid.

The shows available at the Theatre Royal are George Orwell's Animal Farm and Private Lives starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge (March 29 to 31 dates only).

See Jonny and the Baptists at Norwich Playhouse. 

See Jonny and the Baptists at Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

At the Playhouse, you can see the Maya Youssef Ensemble, Great Expectations, Morgan and West and Jonny & the Baptists: Dance Like It Never Happened.

This promotion is available to anyone 18 and over who is a National Lottery player and possesses a ticket or other proof of purchase for a National Lottery game. 

You will need to use the code LOVE22 online at norwichtheatre.org or phone 01603 630000.

See the full terms and conditions at norwichtheatre.org/love-your-local-theatre

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Floral tributes to 18-year-old Joe Dix who was stabbed to death in Vale Green.

Teen stabbed to death in Norwich named by police

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich.

'Our world has been torn apart' - Family's tribute to murder victim

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
People continue to experience issues with parking at Earlham House in Norwich according to city councillor Denise Carlo

'Enormous issue' - Parking woes continue at city shopping centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Chris Rush and Gary Smith of Pro-Fab Norwich with a coffee van they constructed in 1995

Duo to close manufacturing business after 33 years

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon