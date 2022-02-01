Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse offering two tickets for price of one

There has never been a better reason to take a trip to the theatre with two Norwich venues offering two tickets for the price of one.

Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse are running the deal on selected shows in March thanks to the National Lottery's Love Your Local Theatre Campaign.

The National Lottery is subsidising more than 180,000 tickets at theatres across the UK to support venues as they recover from the impact of Covid.

The shows available at the Theatre Royal are George Orwell's Animal Farm and Private Lives starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge (March 29 to 31 dates only).

See Jonny and the Baptists at Norwich Playhouse. - Credit: Supplied

At the Playhouse, you can see the Maya Youssef Ensemble, Great Expectations, Morgan and West and Jonny & the Baptists: Dance Like It Never Happened.

This promotion is available to anyone 18 and over who is a National Lottery player and possesses a ticket or other proof of purchase for a National Lottery game.

You will need to use the code LOVE22 online at norwichtheatre.org or phone 01603 630000.

See the full terms and conditions at norwichtheatre.org/love-your-local-theatre