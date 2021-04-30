First show at Norwich Theatre Royal this summer is revealed

Video

Published: 5:30 AM April 30, 2021

Dancer Carlos Acosta who will be performing his On Before show at Norwich Theatre Royal in July 2021. - Credit: Johan Persson

Theatre lovers will be able to watch live dance performances once more this summer in a tour which kicks off in Norwich.

On Before, starring Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta, will be shown at Norwich Theatre Royal on July 16 and 17 before going on tour across England to The Lowry in Salford, Mayflower Theatre in Southampton and The Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury.

It is the first touring production from Norwich Theatre Royal, which worked with Valid Productions on the project.

The On Before tour has been funded by the government's Culture Recovery Fund which awarded millions of pounds to arts organisations around the country during the coronavirus lockdown to offer support to the arts.

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Stephen Crocker, chief executive and creative director of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "I am so excited about this next collaboration with Carlos and seeing the very best dance back on stages again for audiences across the UK this summer. It is always joyous and inspirational to work with Carlos but this project feels very special not only because of the show itself, but the spirit of bravery, determination and commitment to dance that has brought us together with Carlos again and which unites all of the venues involved.

"For Norwich Theatre Royal, this first ever touring production also marks the beginning of a new and exciting future."

The dancer came up with the performance on 2010 and it is an homage to his late mother.

Audiences will be able to see him perform as a soloist as well as alongside Laura Rodriguez who is a founding member of his Cuban dance company, Acosta Danza.

He said: “On Before is one of the most special shows I have ever created or danced and holds a place in my heart like no other.

"I have received incredible support from audiences and venues around the UK over many years and I know how difficult the past year has been for them and our whole sector.

"I am thrilled to be sharing this show that is personally so important to me.”

Tickets for the Norwich shows go on sale on April 30 and to book visit www.norwichtheatre.org or call the box office on 01603 630000