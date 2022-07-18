How you can visit a Norwich theatre for free this weekend

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at Norfolk's biggest theatre? Well this weekend you will be able to find out.

The Norwich Theatre Royal open day returns this Sunday, July 24, from 10am until 3pm with free entry and no need to book.

The neighbouring Stage Two building, also run by Norwich Theatre, will be open to the public too.

During the day, there will be backstage tours and an archive delving into more than 100 years of theatre history.

Take a look behind-the-scenes at Norwich Theatre Royal and Stage Two.

Visitors will also be able to get up close to some of the dazzling panto costumes and there will be workshops on everything from lighting to costume design.

Then from Tuesday, July 26, until Sunday, July 31, is Norwich Theatre's first ever family festival.

This includes many cheap events and free drop-in activities, including story hour, picnic pitches and a craft café, with the full programme online.