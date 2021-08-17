Could your child be a star of the Norwich Theatre Royal panto?
Owen Sennitt
- Credit: Archant
Budding actors have the chance to get their big break this year with Norwich Theatre Royal’s festive production of Dick Whittington and his Cat.
The theatre is on the hunt for eight young actors aged between nine and 13 to play the roles of either Robin or Rose, Alice Fitzwarren’s little brother and sister.
Due to the number of shows, four children will be cast for each part for performances during school hours, as well as evenings and weekends.
Successful applicants must be available for all rehearsals from November 24 until December 10 and performances from December 11 until January 9.
The panto is based on the English folklore tale of Dick Whittington, who went from rags to riches after a chance encounter with a talented cat on the streets of London.
Applications are open until 5pm on August 31 with auditions online and then the next stage will be in-person at Norwich Theatre Royal on September 12.
Apply at norwichtheatre.org/2021/08/10/calling-out-all-young-actors
