Dame Edna Everage star's show leads Norwich theatre's 2022 line-up

Barry Humphries' new show is one of the shows added to Norwich Theatre's 2022 line-up. - Credit: PA

Norwich Theatre has added to its 2022 line-up including a one-man show from Dame Edna star Barry Humphries and the stage of show of a popular film.

2022 also will play host to an intimate evening with Barry Humphries in The Man Behind the Mask.

This show sees the star peel off his Dame Edna mask to introduce the man behind the clown in a confessional evening seasoned with highly personal, sometimes startling, and occasionally outrageous stories.

The show runs for one night only on May 15 at the Norwich Theatre Royal.

The Man Behind the Mask will show for one night only on May 15, 2022. - Credit: Supplied

Top comedian and longstanding Mock the Week special guest Gary Delaney will take to the stage of the Norwich Playhouse in Gary in Punderland.

Running from May 17 to 18, the show is guaranteed to get you laughing out loud with his sharp one-liners.

Originally running for 13 years on BBC Radio 4, Ladies of Letters is arriving in Norwich. The show sees the best frenemies use the art form of letter writing to vent their views.

The show, packed with acidic detail, will run at Norwich Theatre Royal between June 28 and July 2, 2022.

Ladies of Letters will run from June 28 - July 2 at the Norwich Playhouse - Credit: Supplied

Another newly announced show is The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, playing at the Norwich Theatre Royal between October 24-29, 2022.

Based on hugely popular film, the show follows an eclectic group of British retirees on a journey to India as they embark on a new life. It promises to be a life-affirming comedy about taking risks and finding love.

Listings:

The Banff Mountain Film Festival - March 6, Theatre Royal

Jonny and The Baptists: Dance Like It Never Happened - March 26, Norwich Playhouse

An Evening Without Kate Bush - April 13, Norwich Playhouse

The Greatest Hits of Motown - How Sweet It Is - April 24, Theatre Royal

Barry Humphries: The Man Behind The Mask - May 15, Theatre Royal

Gary Delaney: Gary in Punderland - May 17 -18, Norwich Playhouse

Ladies of Letters - June 28 - July 2, Norwich Playhouse

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel - October 24 - 29, Theatre Royal