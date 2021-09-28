News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New shows announced for Norwich Theatre Royal in 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:00 PM September 28, 2021   
Jack Dee is bringing I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2022.

A vibrant mix of new shows has been announced for 2022 at Norwich Theatre Royal.

Norfolk's biggest theatre officially reopened earlier this month after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

It has come back stronger than ever, with major productions and top comedians to look forward to. 

Michael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful is coming to the Norwich Theatre Royal stage. 

The shows which have just been added to next year's programme include Michael Morpurgo’s Private Peaceful (June 13 to 18), Jack Dee with I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue! (February 25) and comedy catastrophe Magic Goes Wrong (April 19 to 23). 

Music fans will enjoy The Classic Rock Show (January 10), the BBC Big Band (February 26) and cabaret trio Fascinating Aida (March 27).

Direct from the West End, Magic Goes Wrong is Mischief's new hilarious play.

Younger audiences might fancy joining the Ministry of Science (February 20), Milkshake! Live (April 17) or Fireman Sam (also February 20) in an action-packed adventure to rescue the circus.

The newly-announced shows are on sale now to Friends of the Theatre and go on general sale at 9.30am on October 1 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.

