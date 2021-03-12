Norwich Theatre announces digital season as part of recovery plan

Published: 4:53 PM March 12, 2021

Norwich Theatre has announced its first digital season, pictured is chief executive Stephen Crocker. - Credit: Archant 2020

While you may not be able to take your seats in an auditorium just yet, you can enjoy live shows and activities from home as part of Norwich Theatre's digital season this spring.

Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two, has launched its Digital Stage, which is a new streaming platform making elements of its creative programmes and performances available online.

RAMBERT: Rooms - Credit: Contributed

First up on the new virtual stage will be RE-CHARGE, the organisation's first digital season opening on April 8 with the live premiere of dance film Rooms from Rambert, one of Norwich Theatre’s longest-standing artistic partners.

Other highlights on the programme include creative writing workshops (April 13 to May 11), immersive theatre show May Contain Food (April 23 to May 3) and Hotel Paradiso, presented by Norwich-based Lost in Translation Circus (May 17 to 23).

May Contain Food - Credit: Chris Nash

The season will also feature new work specially-commissioned for RE-CHARGE, and on four Thursdays audiences will have the opportunity to tune in to theatre, comedy, circus and music, streamed live from the Theatre Royal stage to their sofa.

The season culminates with MT Fest on Tour (May 31 to June 6), a celebration of new musical theatre from around the world in partnership with London’s Turbine Theatre.

Thanks to support from the Culture Recovery Fund and Weston Culture Fund, all events within RE-CHARGE will be made available at subsidised prices or free.

Live from the Royal will run every Thursday. - Credit: © Norwich Theatre

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive, said: “This is an important moment for Norwich Theatre in terms of both our recovery and our future vision.

"RE-CHARGE will provide another crucial step in re-creating the shared experience of theatre and re-engaging with our audiences.

"In the longer-term, our new Digital Stage will also offer an opportunity to showcase great creative work to a wider and more diverse audience in the years to come."

The season will also see the launch of Norwich Theatre’s Creative Recovery Appeal and you can donate at norwichtheatre.org/donations.

­­RE-CHARGE runs from April 8 to June 6, with tickets on sale soon at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.



