Norwich Theatre launches fifth stage with show coming to Mousehold Heath

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:33 PM August 3, 2022
Norwich Theatre is launching its new stage with Rebel Rabble at Mousehold Heath. 

Norwich Theatre, which runs some of the city's best loved venues, is breaking boundaries with its new fifth stage.

Norwich Theatre Beyond will see the organisation take shows that it has either supported or produced into the wider region.

It will sit alongside its other stages the Royal, Playhouse, Stage Two and Digital.

Stephen Crocker, CEO and creative director, said: “Beyond recognises the importance of accessing art in the places people live and reaching those who may not be able to access theatre by traditional means."

Immersive show Rebel Rabble comes to Mousehold Heath in September and October. 

The first show will be Rebel Rabble, produced by Norwich-based theatre company Limbik with tickets £10 to £14. 

The immersive audio trail and promenade performance will run at Mousehold Heath from September 16 until October 2 and it is inspired by Kett's Rebellion. 

Jez Pike, artist development coordinator at Norwich Theatre, said: "Rebel Rabble is an example of the innovative, authentic and accessible work being made in Norwich."

