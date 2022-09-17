Sustainable fashion pop-up market on this weekend

ReDo is putting on a sustainable fashion show at Mercure Hotel, Norwich - Credit: ReDo Norfolk

A pop-up market with stalls from sustainable fashion brands is taking place this weekend.

ReDo, an anti-waste charity, is holding a fashion market on Sunday, September 18.

There will be stalls from upcycling artisans like Vintage Cat Nash, Katri K Design and the Pocket People as well as charities like Pricilla Bacon, Big C and Oxfam.

They will be selling everything from earrings to preloved clothing.

There will also be fashion shows, a wedding and evening wear show, classes and workshops, styling events and an awards show.

Drinks and food will also be available from the bar in the hotel.

One of the organisers Maria said: "In today's world we all need to take action and we want to show just how easy and fun it can be to be good."

The pop-up market by ReDo Fashion is at the Mercure Hotel in Norwich on Sunday, September 18, from 12noon to 5pm.

It is free to enter and no booking is necessary.