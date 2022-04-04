Why you may see up to 300 scooters in Norwich this weekend
- Credit: Geraldine Scott
See classic scooters and raise money for a great cause at a charity event taking place this weekend.
The Norwich Scooter Collective Easter Egg Run returns this Sunday, April 10, in aid of EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices).
Up to 300 scooters, including classic Vespas and Lambrettas, will gather outside the Broadland District Council offices in Yarmouth Road from 9am to 11am.
There will be collection buckets as once the scooters depart at 11am they will head to EACH's state-of-the-art hospice The Nook in Pigot Lane, Framingham Earl, arriving around midday.
On the route, the scooters will go down Yarmouth Road past Carrow Road and then through Bracondale.
People can also donate Easter eggs which will be split between the children's ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and a local food bank.
Jeremy 'Jez' Kidd has coordinated the fundraising this year.
John Frary, one of the organisers, said: "EACH is always in need of help and since we started this in 2009 we have raised thousands of pounds."