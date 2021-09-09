Tickets go on sale and line-up revealed for Norwich Science Festival 2021

Published: 9:08 AM September 9, 2021

The launch of the Norwich Science Festival brochure at Pensthorpe Natural Park - the headline sponsors of the festival. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Norwich Science Festival is back with a bang this year, with eight incredible and inspiring days of activities, talks and events over October half term.

The global pandemic meant that the festival was delivered online in 2020, but this autumn it returns as an in-person event.

The Norwich Science Festival takes place mainly at The Forum in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

It will take place from October 23 to 30 in and around The Forum in Norwich and at venues across the county, including the new James Dyson Building at Gresham’s School in Holt.

Founded in 2016 as a celebration of all things science, the festival offers visitors the chance to explore the wonders of the universe, meet the scientists whose research has changed our world and debate some big questions with some big-thinkers.

The return of this much-loved scientific celebration was marked with the launch of the festival brochure, with a photoshoot in the beautiful setting of Pensthorpe Natural Park - the headline sponsors of the festival.

The launch of the Norwich Science Festival brochure at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Natalie Bailey, event producer, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Norwich Science Festival will return as a full-scale festival this October.

"We are also delivering a hybrid programme of online content in conjunction with our live event, in response to the engagement and enthusiasm we had during last year’s virtual festival."

Headlining this year is Rutherford and Fry’s Complete Guide To Absolutely Everything *Abridged, taking place on October 30 at 7.30pm at UEA.

Vince Chung at a previous Norwich Science Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Live on stage for the first time, doctors Hannah Fry and Adam Rutherford will show you that reality is not what it seems, common sense is neither common nor sensible and that our minds have evolved to lie to us all the time.

Other highlights include the Climate Action: The Time is Now panel discussion (October 25, 3pm), an insight into the mind of a forensic scientist with Professor Angela Gallop (October 28, 6.30pm), both at Norwich School, and The Importance of Being Interested with comedian Robin Ince at Norwich Arts Centre (October 24, 5pm).

The launch of the Norwich Science Festival brochure at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Martin Dupée, general manager at Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “We can't wait to be able to bring nature to the city of Norwich working alongside some great partners and speakers to support us in delivering an educational experience for all generations.”

Book tickets now at norwichsciencefestival.co.uk, where you can also download the brochure.