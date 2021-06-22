Norwich Rainbow Pride Trail running in city shops and pubs this summer

Published: 5:15 PM June 22, 2021

Kerry Davis has planned the Norwich Rainbow Pride Trail this summer, with rainbow furniture across city shops and pubs. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

While the Norwich Pride march is cancelled due to coronavirus this year, there will still be rainbows across the city on a new trail.

Kerry Davis, 39, from Dereham, has created the Norwich Rainbow Pride Trail and it will see pieces of rainbow furniture created by her and other local artists in city pubs, shops and cafés.

It will take place on the weekend of July 31 and August 1, when the Norwich Pride march was meant to take place, and she will create a map of participating venues that people can collect.

A rainbow chair which will be on the Norwich Rainbow Pride Trail. - Credit: Contributed

Miss Davis, who runs online curiosity and upcycling shop Curious Pegasus, said: "There are 34 venues in Norwich taking part so far and each will have a piece of rainbow furniture so people can follow the rainbow trail.

"There will also be a pop-up shop at the Oak Circus Centre, where you will be able to buy the furniture and work from local artists."

Among the businesses signed up are The Eagle pub, Christophe's Crêpes and Logans Sandwich Bar.

A rainbow chaise upholstered by Andrea Hill for the trail, which will be going in a vacant shop in the Royal Arcade. - Credit: Contributed

Miss Davis launched Curious Pegasus in February 2019 as she also works as a dog groomer, but needed to scale back as she has a chronic health condition.

There was more change in her life in 2019 as she told her parents she was gay in June.

There will be a piece of rainbow furniture in over 30 city pubs, shops, restaurants and cafés. - Credit: Contributed

Then when one of her dog grooming clients was going to get rid of their dining table a couple of weeks later, Miss Davis took it off their hands and painted it in rainbows as a celebration of her pride.

She then began upcycling more pieces with bright colours and rainbows from a workshop in her garden, with 20pc of the sales of any of her pride pieces going to the Norfolk LGBT+ Project.

Kerry Davis (right) with her fiancé Chip, who she will marry in 2022. - Credit: Contributed

As well as planning the trail, Miss Davis also has a wedding to look forward to as she is set to marry her first ever girlfriend Chip in 2022.

They started talking through Facebook Dating on November 19 2020, met for the first time on November 29 and then Miss Davis proposed on Christmas Day.

Miss Davis said: "I was dating the wrong gender for 20 years and I knew about a week after we met she was the one.

"When you know you know and I have never been happier."

Visit Curious Pegasus on Facebook, along with its event page, and @nprainbowtrail on Instagram.

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).