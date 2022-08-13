Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Pub hosting three-day festival with rum flights and vinyl store

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:45 AM August 13, 2022
The Rumsey Wells in St Andrews Street in Norwich Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The team at the Rumsey Wells are putting on a rum festival this month - Credit: Archant

A city pub is putting on three days of rum-filled fun with a summer festival.

The Rumsey Wells' weekend-long event, Rum Fest, is back this month for 2022 from Friday, August 19, to Sunday, August 21.

The pub, in St Andrews Street, will be offering more than 40 rums from around the world and guests can try a range of them with rum-tasting flights.

The Gin Bowlers, a jazz band, will be performing on Saturday from 3pm and other DJs will be doing live sets throughout the weekend.

The festival will also have a vinyl store and craft stalls and the garden will be open for the rum bar and live art.

The pub is open from midday to 1am on Friday and Saturday and from midday to 6pm on Sunday.

The event is not ticketed and booking is not available.

