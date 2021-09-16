Published: 11:32 AM September 16, 2021

7 of the prettiest streets in Norwich. - Credit: Viv Southorn/iwitness/Archant

With its cobbled roads, medieval buildings and a river running through its centre, Norwich is a city that is steeped in history – and it also makes for a great photo opportunity.

Here are seven of the prettiest streets the city has to offer.

Elm Hill

Historic Elm Hill is one of Norwich's prettiest streets. - Credit: Viv Southorn

This idyllic street can give you a real sense of just how old Norwich is and leaves many wondering who may have passed through here before them.

Elm Hill’s historic features - including buildings dating back to the 16th century - has even attracted a number of Hollywood film makers.

Cathedral Close

Cathedral Close is one of Norwich's prettiest streets. - Credit: Archant library

As you enter Cathedral Close it’s hard to believe you are still in the city centre.

It includes the Upper Close and Lower Close, where visitors can enjoy tranquil green spaces, a close up view of the cathedral and many beautiful buildings.

London Street

London Street is one of Norwich's prettiest streets. - Credit: Archant

London Street is often a hub of life in the city centre and is home to many retailers and restaurants including The Ivy and Gonzos Tea Room.

In 1967, it also became the first shopping street in the UK to be pedestrianised.

Timberhill

Timber Hill is one of Norwich's prettiest streets. - Credit: Google Maps

One of the oldest recorded city streets, Timberhill pre-dates Elm Hill in Norwich.

Today the area boasts a range of boutiques, quirky shops and beauty salons as well as The Murderers pub, one of only two surviving coaching inns in Norwich.

St Gregorys Alley

St Greggorys Alley is one of Norwich's prettiest streets. - Credit: Google Maps

St Gregorys Alley, which connects St Benedicts Street and Pottergate, is a historic Norwich thoroughfare that neighbours St Gregory's Church – which is Grade II listed.

This former parish church is now redundant and used as a centre for the arts. It dates to the 14th and 15th centuries and is made from flint with stone and brick dressings.

Fye Bridge Street/Quayside

Fye Bridge Street/Quayside is one of Norwich's prettiest streets. - Credit: Emily Thomson

It is a sight which stops many in their tracks as you cross this bridge.

On one side a large willow tree brushes the River Wensum below. On the other, a row of buildings lines its water. In the background you can spot the cathedral's spire.

St Georges Street

St Georges Street is one of Norwich's prettiest streets. - Credit: Google Maps

This vibrant street is home to many grand buildings, including The Hall and Norwich University of the Arts.

Other businesses include St Andrews Brewhouse, independent cafes, restaurants and The Playhouse across the river.