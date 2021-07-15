Norwich's River Wensum is one of best spots for paddleboarding
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
With “winding meadows, endless tranquillity and wildlife” Norwich’s River Wensum has been named as one of the best spots to enjoy water sports.
If you’re looking to get out and enjoy nature, a city centre wouldn’t usually be the most obvious choice.
But the River Wensum, which runs through the heart of Norwich, has become a popular destination for paddleboarders and chosen as one of the top ten places to have fun on the water by Guardian readers.
Mentioned is the owner of Norwich Paddleboard Hire, Adam Tiffany, which is based at the Gibraltar Gardens pub on Heigham Street.
He says it’s the “perfect escape” only minutes from the hustle and bustle of the city.
In the article, a reader said: "I love paddleboarding on the River Wensum in Norwich.
"This stretch of the Norfolk Broads offers winding meadows, endless tranquillity and wildlife such as kingfishers, herons, swans and a family of non-native terrapin turtles.
"We use Norwich Paddleboard Hire (£19.99 for half a day) every time the sun is shining: they have fantastic access to these waters and a pub on site for a beer or wine by the river when you finish."
And this is exactly why Mr Tiffany chose the River Wensum to base his new paddleboard business which came as a result of lockdown, as more people looked to explore the outdoors.
Visitors can choose one of two routes or both (if you have the energy).
Turning right leads you through the city itself, passing businesses and pubs located on its banks – which offers the chance to see Norwich from a completely new angle.
Or if you’d prefer to be immersed in nature, turning left takes you on a beautiful route through to Hellesdon Mill.
Mr Tiffany said: “It’s the greatest asset Norfolk has, which we haven’t really benefitted from as much as we should. But now it seems Norwich is becoming the city of paddleboarding.
“Everybody knows about the Broads and they associate it with boat trips. But we also have these beautiful estuaries. It’s an untouched environment and a piece of the countryside you can have all to yourself.”
For more information or to book with Norwich Paddleboard Hire on the River Wensum visit their website here, https://www.norwichpaddleboardhire.co.uk/.