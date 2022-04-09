Norwich named one of best and safest places in the UK for a night out

Lauren Reece, general manager of Rabbit Hole Bar and Members Club in Upper King Street in Norwich, making cocktails. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich has been named one of the best places in the UK for a night out thanks to its vibrant mix of bars, pubs and clubs.

Get Licensed ranked locations using research based on factors including the number of drinking venues per head, the cost of a pint and a range of different safety concerns.

Norwich ranked at number five, with York at the top spot followed by Telford, Warrington and Edinburgh.

Prince of Wales Road, the main clubbing street in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

While Prince of Wales Road is the main clubbing street, venues across Norwich are packed at weekends with people travelling to the city from across East Anglia.

Norwich also ranked number three, again behind York and Telford, in a separate safety index ranking.

Get Licensed used answers from people on factors including whether they felt safe walking alone at night or worried about being mugged.

Elsewhere in the region, Ipswich was ranked the 14th best place for a night out and number 12 for safety.