Mile-wide yard sale this weekend in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:09 PM September 3, 2021   
NR2 yard sale

The parameters of the NR2 Yard Sale - Credit: Google

The NR2 area of Norwich is having a huge yard sale on Saturday, September 4.

The sale will be from 10am to 4pm, and there are over 215 houses taking part.

The route is over two miles long, all the way from Heigham Street to Daniels Road.

Those looking to go can walk or cycle around the Golden Triangle to find those houses taking part.

Sellers will display their wares outside of their homes on top of tables, in clear view of passers-by.

Kim Weston, organiser, said: "It's our third time (having the yard sale)."

"200 plus homes is great, but we have had over 350 the first time a few years ago."

Those living in the area can still register to take part, with organisers encouraging streets to create a 'shopping destination' and hang flyers.

There is a list of the houses taking part and a map on their website.

