Published: 3:36 PM July 14, 2021

Mantra (pictured in 2016) is one of the Norwich nightclubs reopening on Freedom Day on July 19. - Credit: Luke Ashley Wendland Cass

With 'Freedom Day' just around the corner, nightclubs in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road are gearing up to reopen at full capacity after 16 months.

The government has confirmed the end of legal restrictions on social contact from Monday, July 19 and nightclubs and bars in the city's clubland are wasting no time.

Monday night will be the new Friday night next week, with parties planned all the way down Prince of Wales Road.

Clubbers enjoy a night out in Mantra in Norwich (pictured in 2016). - Credit: Luke Ashley Wendland Cass

One of these venues is LGBTQ+ nightclub Fetch, which has been back open since last August with customers sitting down, where there will be a Summer Party from 9pm until 4am.

Clubbers can expect inflatables, summer cocktails and confetti cannons, with table service and masks no longer mandatory.

Levi Solomon, general manager, said: "It will be the biggest night of the year as everyone has been locked down for a year-and-a-half and sitting down isn't the same.

Manager of Fetch Levi Solomon, pictured with Katie Price at the club for its first birthday celebrations in 2019. - Credit: Archant

"I'm excited but also nervous as I haven't run a nightclub since last March, but I am just looking forward to seeing people and to see some happiness."

Mantra and its upstairs cocktail bar Truth, which opened during lockdown, are both also opening on Monday from 9pm until 4am with a White Party and a special guest DJ.

Bar&Beyond will be opening at full capacity on July 19 and will be welcoming people back on its dancefloor from 10pm until 3am.

Laurie Howard, Bar&Beyond’s venue manager, said: “We can’t wait for our Bar&Beyond Unlocked event on July 19.

"We’re going all out with stilt walkers and fire breathers to create a real sense of occasion."

Bar&Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Bar&Beyond boss Peter Marks, who is chief executive of REKOM UK which runs 42 nightclubs, said his venues were reopening "at full capacity and without any requirement for a negative Covid test".

He said it would "create a barrier to both customer enjoyment and getting the industry back on its feet".

Popworld in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Popworld, which plays classic pop tunes, will also be reopening on Monday and opening from 9pm until 3am.

