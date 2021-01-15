News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Full list of Norwich Market stalls open or delivering during lockdown

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:00 AM January 15, 2021   
From fresh fruit and vegetables to fish and chips, these are the Norwich Market stalls still open or delivering during the latest lockdown.

Businesses selling "essential" goods are permitted to stay open, with the rest allowed to offer click-and-collect, and takeaways can also still operate.

In line with coronavirus safety measures, masks must be worn at the market and hot and prepared food and drink must be consumed away from the site. 

GROCERIES AND SPECIALITY FOOD AND DRINK: 

Birchley's Loose Leaf Tea - Monday to Saturday: 9am to 3pm/3.30pm, online orders at birchleystea.co.uk

City Fish Norwich -  Monday to Saturday: 8am to 2.30pm, also offering delivery, see its Facebook page for details or call 01603 622150


CJ’s Fruit & Veg - Monday to Saturday: 8am to 4pm/4.30pm, also offering delivery at cjsfruitveg.com

Herbs & Spices - Monday to Thursday: 9am to 3pm, Friday and Saturday: 9am to 4pm


Joe's Pets - Monday to Sunday: 9am to 2pm 


Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg - Monday to Saturday: 8am to 4pm, also offering delivery at norwichfruitandveg.co.uk or call 01603 305841


Paul's Family Butchers - Arrange collection or delivery by calling or messaging 01603 766647 or 07935 194589


Pickerings Sausage Shop - Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 2.30pm, order for delivery at sausageshop.co.uk or call 01603 624472 or 07956 929091


Sir Toby's Beers - Monday to Thursday: 11am to 3pm, Friday to Saturday: 11am to 6pm, Sunday: 12pm to 4pm, delivery available at sirtobysbeers.co.uk


Substrata Wines Norwich - Tuesday to Thursday: 10am to 3pm, Friday: 10am to 5pm, Saturday: 9am to 5pm, order online at substratawines.com


The Cheese Man - Tuesday to Friday: 9am to 3pm, Saturday: 8am to 4pm


The Orient Express - Norwich - Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, also offering deliveries at orexnorwich.co.uk


HOT FOOD AND DRINK AND STREET FOOD: 

B’s T’s Snack Bar - Monday to Saturday: 7am to 3pm


Coral Bay Caribbean Takeaway Norwich - Monday to Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 12pm to 2pm (Open from January 15), call 01603 620476 for deliveries 


Churros For The People - Friday and Saturday: 11am to 4pm, deliveries at churrosforthepeople.co.uk

Delight – Opening hours unknown (Pre-lockdown trading Monday to Saturday) 

Falafel and Friends - Monday to Friday: 11am to 4pm, Saturday: 11am to 4.30pm


George's Jacket Spuds - Monday to Sunday: 7am to 3pm


Lucy's Fish and Chips - Monday to Saturday: 11am to 4pm 

Reggie's - Monday to Saturday: 8am to 2pm 

Ron's Fish and Chips - Monday to Saturday: 10am to 2pm 


Ruby’s  - Monday to Sunday: 7am to 4.30pm 


Tasty House - Monday to Saturday: 11am to 3pm


The Banger Stop - Monday to Sunday: 11am to 4pm


STALL CLOSED BUT TRADING ONLINE: 

And eat it - visit the Facebook page for details 


Barry's of Norwich - barrysofnorwich.com


Bread Source - bread-source.co.uk


Bun Box - bunbox.uk


Cary's Flowers Ltd carysflowersnorwich.co.uk

Fresh - launching delivery soon, follow @norwichfresh on Instagram for updates

Little Red Roaster - helittleredroaster.co.uk


Slayyy Vintage - slayyyvintage.com


SoapatNo29 - no29naturalsoaps.co.uk

Supply - depop.com/supplynorwich


The Cuppie Hut -thecuppiehut.contactlesstrade.co.uk


The Yarn and Craft Store - visit the Facebook page for details 

Walsingham Farms Shops - walsingham.co

You can also visit norwichmarket.net launched by Josh Worley, whose family run Barry’s of Norwich fabric stall, in November with a range of businesses already signed up. 

This list was correct at the time of publishing, please check the individual websites and social media pages of businesses for updated opening times. 

Get in touch to amend opening times or add your business. 

