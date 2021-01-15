Full list of Norwich Market stalls open or delivering during lockdown

Things to do

Published: 6:00 AM January 15, 2021

Barclay Gray at Lucy's Fish and Chips at Norwich Market, which is one of the stalls still open in lockdown. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

From fresh fruit and vegetables to fish and chips, these are the Norwich Market stalls still open or delivering during the latest lockdown.

Businesses selling "essential" goods are permitted to stay open, with the rest allowed to offer click-and-collect, and takeaways can also still operate.

Norwich Market Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

In line with coronavirus safety measures, masks must be worn at the market and hot and prepared food and drink must be consumed away from the site.

GROCERIES AND SPECIALITY FOOD AND DRINK:

Mike and Debs Read, and their sons, Brendan, left, and James at their family fruit and veg stall at Norwich Market which is trading during lockdown. (Pictured in 2017) Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017



Birchley's Loose Leaf Tea - Monday to Saturday: 9am to 3pm/3.30pm, online orders at birchleystea.co.uk

City Fish Norwich - Monday to Saturday: 8am to 2.30pm, also offering delivery, see its Facebook page for details or call 01603 622150



CJ’s Fruit & Veg - Monday to Saturday: 8am to 4pm/4.30pm, also offering delivery at cjsfruitveg.com

Herbs & Spices - Monday to Thursday: 9am to 3pm, Friday and Saturday: 9am to 4pm



Joe's Pets - Monday to Sunday: 9am to 2pm



Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg - Monday to Saturday: 8am to 4pm, also offering delivery at norwichfruitandveg.co.uk or call 01603 305841



Paul's Family Butchers - Arrange collection or delivery by calling or messaging 01603 766647 or 07935 194589



Pickerings Sausage Shop - Monday to Saturday: 9.30am to 2.30pm, order for delivery at sausageshop.co.uk or call 01603 624472 or 07956 929091



Sir Toby's Beers - Monday to Thursday: 11am to 3pm, Friday to Saturday: 11am to 6pm, Sunday: 12pm to 4pm, delivery available at sirtobysbeers.co.uk



Substrata Wines Norwich - Tuesday to Thursday: 10am to 3pm, Friday: 10am to 5pm, Saturday: 9am to 5pm, order online at substratawines.com



The Cheese Man - Tuesday to Friday: 9am to 3pm, Saturday: 8am to 4pm



The Orient Express - Norwich - Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, also offering deliveries at orexnorwich.co.uk



HOT FOOD AND DRINK AND STREET FOOD:

Owner of Spanish deli Churros for the People Hugo Malik Picture: Ruth Lawes - Credit: Archant



B’s T’s Snack Bar - Monday to Saturday: 7am to 3pm



Coral Bay Caribbean Takeaway Norwich - Monday to Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 12pm to 2pm (Open from January 15), call 01603 620476 for deliveries



Churros For The People - Friday and Saturday: 11am to 4pm, deliveries at churrosforthepeople.co.uk

Delight – Opening hours unknown (Pre-lockdown trading Monday to Saturday)

Falafel and Friends - Monday to Friday: 11am to 4pm, Saturday: 11am to 4.30pm



George's Jacket Spuds - Monday to Sunday: 7am to 3pm



Lucy's Fish and Chips - Monday to Saturday: 11am to 4pm

Reggie's - Monday to Saturday: 8am to 2pm



Ron's Fish and Chips - Monday to Saturday: 10am to 2pm



Ruby’s - Monday to Sunday: 7am to 4.30pm



Tasty House - Monday to Saturday: 11am to 3pm



The Banger Stop - Monday to Sunday: 11am to 4pm



STALL CLOSED BUT TRADING ONLINE:

Tim Irven, right, of Bun Box, Japanese street food, which has extended their stall at Norwich Market. With him are Harry Dawes, left, and Josh Diaper. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019



And eat it - visit the Facebook page for details



Barry's of Norwich - barrysofnorwich.com



Bread Source - bread-source.co.uk



Bun Box - bunbox.uk



Cary's Flowers Ltd - carysflowersnorwich.co.uk

Fresh - launching delivery soon, follow @norwichfresh on Instagram for updates

Little Red Roaster - helittleredroaster.co.uk



Slayyy Vintage - slayyyvintage.com



SoapatNo29 - no29naturalsoaps.co.uk

Supply - depop.com/supplynorwich



The Cuppie Hut -thecuppiehut.contactlesstrade.co.uk



The Yarn and Craft Store - visit the Facebook page for details

Walsingham Farms Shops - walsingham.co

You can also visit norwichmarket.net launched by Josh Worley, whose family run Barry’s of Norwich fabric stall, in November with a range of businesses already signed up.

This list was correct at the time of publishing, please check the individual websites and social media pages of businesses for updated opening times.

Get in touch to amend opening times or add your business.