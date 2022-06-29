Here is all you need to know ahead of the Lord Mayor's Celebration 2022 - Credit: Nick Butcher

Following a two-year hiatus due to Covid, Norwich's Lord Mayor's Day celebrations return to the city this weekend.

The event promises a jam-packed programme of activities from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3, complete with street performers, live music, food stalls and of course the mayor's procession through the city's streets.

Here is everything you need to know to make the most of the celebrations.

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

What can I expect to see?

The Lord Mayor's Celebration is an annual event that commemorates the inauguration of the Mayor of Norwich.

Lord Mayor Dr Kevin Maguire, a Labour councillor, will undertake a second civic year as the term was extended due to the limits the pandemic placed on his first year.

This year's theme is Kings and Queens to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and there will be a celebration of all things regal across Norwich.

The weekend begins in Chapelfield Gardens on Friday evening where there will be a funfair and paint-throwing party. Junkyard Market is also taking residence bringing a host of street food vendors to the city park.

At the same time, Waterloo Park in NR3 will be offering the chance to see some outdoor theatre courtesy of Crude Apache theatre troupe.

The Lord Mayor's Procession making its way through the streets of Norwich in 2017. - Credit: Ian Burt

Saturday is carnival day which will culminate in a procession through the city in the afternoon.

Street performers will be ready to entertain passers-by and there is also live music across three stages at the Forum Stage, Lost River Stage and Maui Waui Stage. Performers will include emerging local talent as well as artists from further afield.

There is also the chance to have a go at skateboarding and BMX'ing as a temporary skate park will be set up in Chantry Car Park which will be suitable for all abilities.

On Sunday, there is more fun to be had at the Norwich Lanes Summer Fair which is returning for its 14th year with live music, pop-up markets and much more.

The Great Norwich Duck Race is also taking place once again at Riverside with competitors battling it out to win prizes worth £1,000.

A full programme of the event can be found here.

The Lord Mayor's Procession making its way through the streets of Norwich in 2017. - Credit: Ian Burt

When will the procession take place?

This year’s procession will begin at the earlier time of 3pm and will follow a new route through the city - starting from Marsh Car Park and ending at Norwich Cathedral.

It will travel down All Saints Green and Westlegate before turning right on Red Lion Street to go onwards past Castle Meadow to reach the cathedral.

There will be lots of opportunity to watch the parade as it passes through and accessible viewpoints will be available at Castle Meadow opposite Opie Street.

The procession is once again going petrol and diesel free and will instead be made up of electric vehicles, bicycles, roller-skates, rickshaws and pedal-powered floats.

Which roads are closed?

There will be several road closures in place over the course of the weekend which will affect travel in and around the city.

The roads will be closed at different points throughout the day but drivers would be safer avoiding the city centre during the event.

A full list of road closures can be found here.

How do I travel there?

Park and ride services are available around the city if you wish to avoid travelling by car into the centre. The airport and Thickthorn services will run until 10.45pm.

Greater Anglia train services will face delays and cancellations as further strikes are planned at the weekend.