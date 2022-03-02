Paint party to BMX park: Plans revealed for Lord Mayor's Celebration

The Lord Mayor's Procession winding through the streets of Norwich. - Credit: Ian Burt

The Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend is returning in 2022 after being cancelled for two years due the coronavirus pandemic.

Festivities will take place across Norwich from Friday, July 1, to Sunday, July 3, and this year will have a regal theme to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The knees-up will celebrate all things royal, from the Queen of Iceni to Bimini Bon Boulash and Elvis Presley to Elizabeth II.

Plans include the event's first-ever community showcase at The Forum Stage, a BMX park in the city centre, a roller disco at The Halls and the famous Lord Mayor's Procession.

The Lord Mayor's Procession through Norwich in 2019. - Credit: Archant

The parade will have a kings and queens theme and starts at 3pm on Saturday, July 2, with a new route which is yet to be revealed.

Gentleman's Walk is set to become the city's 'royal mile' with street theatre and performances from the regal to the ridiculous.

There will also be a paint party, a funfair, street food and music in Chapelfield Gardens.

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “The Lord Mayor’s Celebration brings so much to the city - a vibrant display of our rich cultural offer and talented members of the community who we have really missed seeing over the past two years.

“I hope lots of local groups and performers will be keen to get back to performing again."

The Lord Mayor's Procession making its way through the streets of Norwich. - Credit: Ian Burt

Schools, community groups and businesses which would like to be in the procession should apply via the council's website by June 10.

Groups are asked to embrace the regal theme and petrol and diesel vehicles are banned from the parade.

Performers, dance groups and musicians over 18 are also invited to participate in the community showcase on July 2, with applications needed by April 29.