Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns with stalls, live music and 'great food'

Pop-up markets, live music, and "great food offerings" will be returning to the Norwich Lanes for this year's summer fayre.

The Norwich Lanes Association (NLA) has announced the return of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre which will take place on Sunday, July 3.

Now in its 14th year, the event attracts thousands of visitors and is a one-day celebration showcasing the best of this "truly unique area" of the city.

The streets, courtyards, alleyways, and open spaces will be stacked to the brim with pop-up markets, live music, artists, performers, and DJ collectives.

Food and drink will also be on offer from the area’s top restaurants, cafes, and bars.

There will be a variety of stalls showcasing independent businesses from across Norfolk.

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre runs from 11am to 5pm.

