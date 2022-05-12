Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre returns with stalls, live music and 'great food'

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:52 PM May 12, 2022
The Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is returning this year. - Credit: Ian Burt

Pop-up markets, live music, and "great food offerings" will be returning to the Norwich Lanes for this year's summer fayre.

The Norwich Lanes Association (NLA) has announced the return of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre which will take place on Sunday, July 3.

Now in its 14th year, the event attracts thousands of visitors and is a one-day celebration showcasing the best of this "truly unique area" of the city.

The streets, courtyards, alleyways, and open spaces will be stacked to the brim with pop-up markets, live music, artists, performers, and DJ collectives.

Food and drink will also be on offer from the area’s top restaurants, cafes, and bars.

There will be a variety of stalls showcasing independent businesses from across Norfolk.

The Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre runs from 11am to 5pm.

Join our What’s On in Norfolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Crystal House in Cattle Market Street now sits empty following Bullards' departure

Norwich gin makers quit historic city centre building

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
When will the Riverside roadworks in Norwich be completed?

When will the city's Riverside roadworks be completed?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
David Wyer and his wife Jane, of Thorpe St Andrew, are boycotting Riverside car park after the ordeal

'Total injustice': Couple fury over fine for parking on white line

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The deer park in Old Catton. Pictured inset is Mike Scott, who is the spokesman for the Deer Park Action Group 

Deer park developer REVEALED as plans to build homes on site confirmed

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon