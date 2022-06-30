Everything to know ahead of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre
- Credit: Ian Burt
Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre is returning to the city's streets this weekend for a day of music, pop-up markets and much more.
The one-day event takes place this Sunday (July 3) to coincide with the Lord Mayor's Celebrations.
Now in its fourth year, what started as a small community event has now grown into a big party attracting between 15,000 and 20,000 visitors.
The event will showcase "everything that is great" about the Lanes, which is home to one of the largest all-independent business communities in the country.
The streets, courtyards and open spaces will be full of things to see and do, including pop-up markets, live music, DJ collectives and lots of food and drink from local producers.
There are nine different areas at this year's event, each offering something unique to visitors.
St Benedicts Street will be holding a street market and Upper St Giles will offer lots of "mouth-watering" food and drink.
St Gregory's Green will host DJ collective Soul Stew, who will take to the decks with a mix of soul, tropical, disco and house.
In Pottergate, there will be another market showcasing antiques, vintage clothing and collectibles.
Charing Cross will have more DJ sets and local eateries, while in Maddermarket there will be a craft fair and bar.
Other areas to explore include Exchange Street, Bedford Street and Bridewell Alley.
The event runs from 11am until 5pm.