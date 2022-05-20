City knights see rise in members - and even Tyson Fury is a fan

A trio of medieval knights from Norwich were part of a group who led heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury to the ring at Wembley Stadium - Credit: Archant/PA

Learning the art of medieval sword fighting may not be a common past time.

But for a knight school in Norwich, membership is booming and even Tyson Fury has got involved.

A trio of medieval reenactors from Knights Tower Medieval Combat School were approached to walk out with the heavyweight champion for his fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury was joined by a group of medieval knight reenactors when he walked out to meet Dillian Whyte at the heavyweight boxing bout on Saturday, April 23 - Credit: Lee Warden

The group led the Gypsy King to the ring in front of a packed stadium of 96,000 people and Lee Warden, who runs the school, said it was a "really fun experience".

"It's not every day you get to walk into Wembley Stadium when it is maximum capacity with the heavyweight champion of the world," he said. "I was joined with two of my captains who also train with me at the Norwich combat school.

"Our helmets were the ones with big dents and axe marks in them, definitely different from the pristine reenactment armour."

Tyson Fury during his ring walk ahead of his WBC heavyweight title fight against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022. - Credit: PA

Mr Warden and his team were approached by Black Knight Historical for the event, a multi-era reenactment group that was given the contract by Fury's team.

"Once you own a suit of body armour you get all sorts of requests from people, from children's birthday parties to being a target on an archery range," Mr Warden said. "It's great."

The non-profit Knights Tower Medieval Combat School runs sessions at St Lawrence's Church in St Benedicts Street and it has been growing in popularity.

Classes are held on Wednesday evenings and Saturdays between 12pm to 4pm and give visitors the chance to learn about traditional forms of combat.

People will also have the chance to experience a taster of the group's sessions at the Battle of North Walsham's reenactment event taking place from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 24.

Two knights mid-combat during the Knights Tower Medieval Combat School training sessions held at St Lawrence's Church in St Benedicts Street, Norwich - Credit: Knights Tower Medieval Combat School

Mr Warden, who also works for Norwich Castle Museum, added: "We will be helping support the event and will be giving the public the chance to get involved and learn about knight combat.

"We will have our soft kit equipment so people can give it a try in a safe way."

This week it was announced that Fury will be making an appearance at Gorleston's Ocean Room on Saturday, June 25.