5 of the best places to kayak and canoe in Norwich
Heading out on the water is a great thing to do on a sunny day – and there are plenty of places to kayak and canoe in and around Norwich.
If you're looking to explore the waterways around the city, here are five places to start your journey.
1. The CanoeMan
Where: Opposite train station on Riverside Rd, Norwich, NR1 1EE
When: Launches begin at 9am and end at 5pm
With locations across the county, CanoeMan offers a range of ways to kayak and canoe in Norwich, from solo trips to guided tours.
The trail begins in Riverside with the option to go either up or downstream.
Most Read
- 1 See inside 'stunning' flat overlooking Norwich Market
- 2 Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub
- 3 Chim chim, I do! Couple tie the knot in Mary Poppins-themed wedding
- 4 Blanket ban: Standing room only for Simply Red fans
- 5 Military helicopters spotted flying over Norfolk
- 6 5 new shop openings in Norwich to look forward to
- 7 Are you the mystery Norwich builder Peter Crouch is searching for?
- 8 Hidden 90-acre wildlife haven in city secured after £600k investment
- 9 Landlady 'hard at work' as city pub prepares for July reopening
- 10 All you need to know ahead of the Earlham Park summer gigs
For a single kayak it is £20 for two hours, £25 for three hours and £40 for six hours.
There are also larger kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards available.
2. Whitlingham Adventure
Where: Whitlingham Ln, Norwich, NR14 8TR
When: Weekends 11am to 4pm
Based at Whitlingham Broad, this centre offers all sorts of land and water-based activities.
There are single kayaks, £15 per hour, and double kayaks, £20 per hour, as well as canoes and paddleboards.
There are also courses available for first-timers and the Flint Cafe offers breakfast and lunch as well as homemade cake.
3. Pub and Paddle
Where: Quay next to the Ribs of Beef, 24 Elm Hill, Wensum St, Norwich, NR3 1HY
When: Launches begin at 10am and end at 12pm
This experience is fun and unique, taking people on a trip through the city and past its fine pubs.
Route one to Thorpe St Andrew is a round-trip to three pubs and costs £20 for four hours.
Route two to Bramerton, which is £25, takes five hours and route three to Surlingham, which costs £30, takes seven hours. Both are one-way.
4. Thorpe Island Boats
Where: Thorpe River Green, NR7 0HE
When: Launches begin at 9am and end at 7pm
Standard canoes, handmade Canadian canoes, picnic boats, and paddleboards are available at this company opposite the Rushcutters pub in Thorpe St Andrew.
There are two routes - one upstream for a view of the city's riverside architecture or one downstream for countryside and wildlife views.
Prices range from £20 to £48.
5. Eagle Canoe Club
Where: Helford St, Norwich, NR2 4LY
When: Clubs nights every Wednesday from 6.30pm
A paddlesport club just outside of Norwich, this is a members-only club that caters to all abilities.
It runs open-to-all taster sessions and has a range of activities for members throughout the year as well as pool sessions.
Paying members can bring their own boat or can borrow from the club.