5 of the best places to kayak and canoe in Norwich

There are plenty of places to kayak and canoe in Norwich

Heading out on the water is a great thing to do on a sunny day – and there are plenty of places to kayak and canoe in and around Norwich.

If you're looking to explore the waterways around the city, here are five places to start your journey.

1. The CanoeMan

Where: Opposite train station on Riverside Rd, Norwich, NR1 1EE

When: Launches begin at 9am and end at 5pm

With locations across the county, CanoeMan offers a range of ways to kayak and canoe in Norwich, from solo trips to guided tours.

The trail begins in Riverside with the option to go either up or downstream.

For a single kayak it is £20 for two hours, £25 for three hours and £40 for six hours.

There are also larger kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards available.

2. Whitlingham Adventure

Where: Whitlingham Ln, Norwich, NR14 8TR

When: Weekends 11am to 4pm

Based at Whitlingham Broad, this centre offers all sorts of land and water-based activities.

There are single kayaks, £15 per hour, and double kayaks, £20 per hour, as well as canoes and paddleboards.

There are also courses available for first-timers and the Flint Cafe offers breakfast and lunch as well as homemade cake.

3. Pub and Paddle

Where: Quay next to the Ribs of Beef, 24 Elm Hill, Wensum St, Norwich, NR3 1HY

When: Launches begin at 10am and end at 12pm

This experience is fun and unique, taking people on a trip through the city and past its fine pubs.

Route one to Thorpe St Andrew is a round-trip to three pubs and costs £20 for four hours.

Route two to Bramerton, which is £25, takes five hours and route three to Surlingham, which costs £30, takes seven hours. Both are one-way.

4. Thorpe Island Boats

Where: Thorpe River Green, NR7 0HE

When: Launches begin at 9am and end at 7pm

Standard canoes, handmade Canadian canoes, picnic boats, and paddleboards are available at this company opposite the Rushcutters pub in Thorpe St Andrew.

There are two routes - one upstream for a view of the city's riverside architecture or one downstream for countryside and wildlife views.

Prices range from £20 to £48.

5. Eagle Canoe Club

Where: Helford St, Norwich, NR2 4LY

When: Clubs nights every Wednesday from 6.30pm

A paddlesport club just outside of Norwich, this is a members-only club that caters to all abilities.

It runs open-to-all taster sessions and has a range of activities for members throughout the year as well as pool sessions.

Paying members can bring their own boat or can borrow from the club.