All you need to know about Norwich's jumbo Jubilee street party

Norwich is set to host one of its biggest ever street parties to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne. - Credit: Archant Â© 2011

City folk from Mile Cross to Trowse will come together in the city centre next month to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne with a jumbo street party.

Norwich's Big Jubilee Lunch will take place on Sunday, June 5, from 11am to 3pm in the city's St Peters Street outside City Hall.

There will be a street-long picnic table, bunting and live music on the steps of City Hall.

Performers will include the African Choir of Norfolk, who will be singing ‘A Life Lived with Grace’, the official Commonwealth Jubilee Song, local sixties cover band The Austin Beats and The Garage.

There will also be free activities such as a colouring wall and a circus skills workshops to entertain young guests.

People are invited to bring their own picnic or enjoy the range of street food which will be available on Millennium Plain.

Visitors can take a seat at the 120m long picnic table any time during the event.

The extended bank holiday weekend will begin with the ceremonial lighting of the beacon outside City Hall from 9.30pm on Thursday, June 2, along with landmarks around the country.

Introduced by a speech from the Lord Mayor, the moment will also be marked with a performance from a bugler.

Across the weekend, visitors to city parks will also be treated to a range of music.

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “This is a special weekend for the whole country and an opportunity for us all to come together to celebrate this historic milestone here in Norwich.

“We are so very lucky to have an array of talent based in the area, and it will be wonderful to enjoy a range of performances during this occasion.”

Those looking for the latest updates are urged to sign up to the event on Facebook.



