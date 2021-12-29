New Year's Eve party postponed at pub as all staff test positive for Covid

Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich has cancelled its New Year's Eve party due to positive Covid cases, pictured is landlord Jason Carter. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The New Year's Eve party at a Norwich pub has been postponed due to Covid cases.

Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street has been closed since Christmas Eve after landlord and landlady Jason and Julia Carter and members of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The couple, who took on the pub in December 2019, had hoped to reopen on December 31 but this is no longer possible.

A statement on the pub's Facebook page said: "It is with much regret that our New Year’s Eve party will not be going ahead this Friday.

"Myself and my wife are still testing positive for Covid and every member of staff is also in the same boat."

Mr Carter said: "It is upsetting more than anything but we are looking to celebrate New Year's Eve at the end of January.

"We will still do Auld Lang Syne, have the DC Wilson Band and a buffet and DJ too."