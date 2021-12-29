New Year's Eve party postponed at pub as all staff test positive for Covid
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
The New Year's Eve party at a Norwich pub has been postponed due to Covid cases.
Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street has been closed since Christmas Eve after landlord and landlady Jason and Julia Carter and members of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
The couple, who took on the pub in December 2019, had hoped to reopen on December 31 but this is no longer possible.
A statement on the pub's Facebook page said: "It is with much regret that our New Year’s Eve party will not be going ahead this Friday.
"Myself and my wife are still testing positive for Covid and every member of staff is also in the same boat."
Mr Carter said: "It is upsetting more than anything but we are looking to celebrate New Year's Eve at the end of January.
"We will still do Auld Lang Syne, have the DC Wilson Band and a buffet and DJ too."
Most Read
- 1 Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down
- 2 City Covid rate passes national average
- 3 Boxes of Christmas leftovers on offer for free in city store
- 4 Busy junction to close for new pedestrian crossings
- 5 Drivers caught in city bus lanes pay out £280,000 in one year
- 6 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 7 Police linking Christmas restaurant break-ins
- 8 Norwich adult panto cancelled due to Covid cases in cast
- 9 Vacant home to be used by city school after no objections
- 10 How double heart attack led to 10-year friendship for patient and paramedic