News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

New Year's Eve party postponed at pub as all staff test positive for Covid

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:44 PM December 29, 2021
Updated: 3:08 PM December 29, 2021
Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich has cancelled its New Year's Eve party due to positive Covid cases, pictured is landlord Jason Carter. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The New Year's Eve party at a Norwich pub has been postponed due to Covid cases. 

Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street has been closed since Christmas Eve after landlord and landlady Jason and Julia Carter and members of staff tested positive for coronavirus.  

The couple, who took on the pub in December 2019, had hoped to reopen on December 31 but this is no longer possible.

A statement on the pub's Facebook page said: "It is with much regret that our New Year’s Eve party will not be going ahead this Friday. 

"Myself and my wife are still testing positive for Covid and every member of staff is also in the same boat."

Mr Carter said: "It is upsetting more than anything but we are looking to celebrate New Year's Eve at the end of January.

"We will still do Auld Lang Syne, have the DC Wilson Band and a buffet and DJ too."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down
  2. 2 City Covid rate passes national average
  3. 3 Boxes of Christmas leftovers on offer for free in city store
  1. 4 Busy junction to close for new pedestrian crossings
  2. 5 Drivers caught in city bus lanes pay out £280,000 in one year
  3. 6 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  4. 7 Police linking Christmas restaurant break-ins
  5. 8 Norwich adult panto cancelled due to Covid cases in cast
  6. 9 Vacant home to be used by city school after no objections
  7. 10 How double heart attack led to 10-year friendship for patient and paramedic
Coronavirus
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Murderers in Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

City centre pub closed Boxing Day due to 'matters outside of our control'

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Steve Keal, who lives in Thelverton near Diss

Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Barbutt outside Salt on Saint John Maddermarket

Norwich Lanes

'It's demoralising' - Three city venues targeted in Christmas break-ins

Owen Sennitt

Logo Icon
How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment.

Planning and Development

Five major projects for Norwich next year

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon