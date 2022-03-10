Norwich Ghost Walks hunt for actor to tell city's terrifying tales
- Credit: Norwich Ghost Walks
The organisers of Norwich Ghost Walks are on the hunt for a new storyteller to join the terrifying team.
The Guild of Shadows, the group which run the tours, has announced that its spooky walks will return in April.
This year marks Norwich Ghost Walks' 25th anniversary, telling tales of witches, poltergeists and the city's darker history.
But ahead of its return this year, organisers are looking for a new actor to join them.
Applicants must have experience of performing in front of crowds and "strong vocal projection”.
Job applications are being taken until Friday, March 17.
Starting at the Adam and Eve pub – thought to be the oldest in the UK – ghost-lovers are taken on one of two routes through Elm Hill or along Norwich’s river.
Tickets are priced at £12 per person and bookings are now being taken.