Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Free market with more than 30 local traders running in Norwich this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:53 AM April 7, 2022
Updated: 11:24 AM April 7, 2022
The Norwich Free Market returns outside The Forum in Norwich this weekend. 

A community market with no entrance fee and free pitches for traders returns to Norwich this weekend.

The Norwich Free Market will return on Sunday, April 10, from 10am to 4pm outside The Forum. 

It will feature more than 30 local traders including makers, bakers, artists, growers and street food vendors. 

The event was founded by Rahima Brandt and Jamal Sealey in 2020 to support local businesses in their community and help combat the economic impacts of Covid. 

It takes place every second Sunday of the month and its original location was behind Norwich Theatre Royal.

Ms Brandt and Mr Sealey said: "We began the Norwich Free Market to help local people to recover from the effects of lockdown, both financial and mental.

"There is a lovely vibe on market days and we look forward to seeing familiar and new faces to the next market on Sunday."

